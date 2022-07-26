It’s Going to Take Several Miracles to Stop the Republican Party From Turning America Into Hungary

But let’s pretend Democrats do pull off the miracle, win the House, and have a 52–48 advantage in the Senate. Then they would have to end the filibuster, and pass laws dealing with gerrymandering and voter suppression and preventing the kinds of Electoral College fuckery the GOP is planning on. Then they will probably need a Republican justice on the Supreme Court to pass away of natural causes, because none of them will step down while Biden is in office. This is also crucial because the hyperpartisan composition of the court today ensures that it would likely overturn any laws Democrats pass. Making John Roberts the swing vote again is crucial. Democrats would have to hang onto at least one part of the federal government for decades, despite the seven-point lean in the Senate and the five-point GOP lean in the Electoral College, to prevent the GOP from overturning these laws the next time it holds the trifecta.

Finally, there’s the juris ex machina that the Supreme Court threw into the mix when the justices granted certiorari in Moore v. Harper. This case tests the fringe legal theory that state (and potentially federal) courts cannot interfere with how state legislatures conduct elections. This is known as the “independent state legislature” theory. It was the basis for Trump’s attempt to get swing-state legislatures to declare the 2020 election fraudulent and replace Biden electors with ones who would vote for Trump. Should the Supreme Court embrace the independent state legislature theory, it in effect means that gerrymandered state legislatures in battleground states like North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, and Florida will have the ability to overturn elections whenever they dislike the outcome. This represents the end of any hope for free and fair elections in the U.S.: The GOP will control the White House in perpetuity regardless of how people vote in 2022 or 2024.

This is a longish explanation of an inescapable truth. To prevent the GOP from capturing the U.S. the way Orbán and the Fidesz Party did Hungary is going to require several miracles in a row: having a history-and-poll-defying 2022 election, then being willing to overturn the filibuster, then getting lucky with an opening on the Supreme Court and a GOP that never regains its footing or suddenly decides to abandon its quest while at the cusp of victory.