Is Georgia Where Democracy Goes to Live—or Die?

As we watch the Fulton County grand jury’s work unfolding, we should also reflect on what we are seeing in Georgia’s current elections. After all, Trump’s Big Lie is also an old lie—one that state legislatures have been using to pass laws to make it harder for people to vote, particularly impacting people of color. Georgia was one of only nine states that had such a blatant history of discrimination against voters of color that the entire state was covered by the Voting Rights Act provision that required preapproval by the Department of Justice for any changes to voting laws or district lines. Those protections, part of the Voting Rights Act, were gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013 in Shelby County v. Holder. After that, Congress, for the first time since the act’s adoption in 1965, failed to produce bipartisan support to renew the protections. Today, Georgia has passed some of the most abusive voter-suppression laws we are witnessing, in a country where voter suppression is running unchecked now.

Remember that voter registration was the strategy that elected leaders like former state Representative Stacey Abrams and other community leaders actively followed because the Supreme Court’s bad decision in Shelby County left eligible Black, Latino, and Asian voters more vulnerable to discriminatory election laws and practices. Biden won Georgia by a mere 12,000 votes. This 0.2 percent margin was paper thin but a historic outcome. The historically blood-red state is now firmly purple because, since 2000, there are almost two million more eligible voters. About 70 percent of that increase is voters of color, and a whopping 48 percent of the growth is Black eligible voters, who constitute about a third of the Georgia electorate.

For some, these numbers are exactly why, in 2017, Georgia purged more than half a million voters from its voter rolls, or 8 percent of the electorate. Georgia is a battleground state, but the true battle is for civil rights, of which voting is a foundational one. Making it harder for citizens to vote in Georgia has long been premised on the unfounded myth of rampant voter fraud, especially notable in the passage of the state’s most recent and extreme law, which closes polling sites and denies water to voters standing in long lines.