Biden’s Covid Diagnosis and the GOP’s Endless Cynicism

Beyond the health of the president himself, this moment offers a unique Rorschach test—for our country and for our politics. Right now, omicron BA.5 is rampaging across the country. The president is the president, and there’s only one at a time, but the fact is that Biden is one of roughly 125,000 Americans diagnosed with the virus Thursday. Cases have jumped 18 percent over the past two weeks. Hospitalizations are up 19 percent—and deaths are up a whopping 32 percent. The fact that deaths have risen disproportionally suggests that our case numbers are probably a vast underestimate; after all, most Americans are testing at home by rapid test rather than by PCR, which is automatically reported to authorities who manage overall counts.

It isn’t just the most transmissible variant of Covid, but among the most transmissible viruses humanity has ever recorded.

This points to the risks of decommissioning so much of the infrastructure we relied on during the thickest points of the pandemic. We are willingly flying blind just as the virus has zeroed in on our vulnerabilities. BA.5—which is dominant across the U.S. right now—has made dramatic leaps in its evolution in just a few months. It isn’t just the most transmissible variant of Covid, but among the most transmissible viruses humanity has ever recorded. It’s also the most immune-evasive variant, reinfecting more people than any variant before it and rendering both previous infection and immunization far less protective against infection. And yet America is doing its best ostrich impression.

We are undoubtedly in a better place against this current surge than we have ever been. We know how this virus behaves. We have effective vaccines and treatments. We have rapid tests. We know that a well-fitting N95 can reliably protect us against Covid. But all of these work only if two other things are true: We have enough supply of them, and people use them in the first place.