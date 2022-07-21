Biden’s Covid Diagnosis and the GOP’s Endless Cynicism

While we should not be retreating to the lockdowns of 2020, we cannot pretend that the virus isn’t infecting and killing Americans, either. Yes, it’s time to get back to life as we once knew it—but not without also securing ourselves against the persistent risks of a pandemic that is not yet over.

And that’s where we’re flagging. And it all comes back to the cynicism of GOP politicians who first politicized the pandemic and have since turned Covid into their favorite hobby horse, flogging it for their favorite political ends. Vaccination rates remain dreadfully low. While 67 percent of Americans have had two doses of the vaccine, only 32 percent have had any booster. The strongest predictor of vaccination is political ideology. Never mind the irony of screaming about bodily autonomy when it comes to a vaccine while also lauding the Supreme Court’s destruction of Roe v. Wade.

It’s one thing to choose not to get vaccinated (which, by the way, not a single national GOP politician has done, as far as we know). It’s a worse thing to stoke the fears of your political base and dissuade them from getting vaccinated. And it’s even worse still to prevent Americans of all stripes from getting the resources they need to fight the pandemic at all. To that end, Biden requested an additional $22.5 billion back in March to fund everything from testing to vaccines to Paxlovid treatments—the money we would need to learn to “live with” the virus. So far, that funding has stalled on the opposition of GOP lawmakers. Even as vaccine manufacturers plan to roll out omicron-specific boosters and test BA.5 specific versions, the funding for it is faltering, which may leave us without the money to provide these critical new vaccines when they’re available.