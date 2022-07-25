How Did Maryland Republicans Nominate Two Extremist Screwballs for Statewide Office?

Guns, unsurprisingly, loom large here. A central tenet of this ideology is that guns are an essential tool for citizens to rise up against a “tyrannical” (i.e., secular) government. In a May 2021 interview with a radio program called Gun Freedom Radio, Peroutka said “enemies” of America have tried to “use various methods and methodologies to try to undermine a system of government that is based on a biblical worldview.” He claimed the goal of public schools, which he also called “Pharaoh’s schools” and “Hitler’s schools,” was to “de-Christianize America.” Under Peroutka’s radical ideology, he is a victim of secular government, obligated to respond with force if necessary. “If the government wants to control us and enslave us, they need to first of all get rid of the idea of God,” he said. “They have to get rid of guns, because guns are a practical way, obviously a practical way, the citizenry can fight back.”

Back in the 2010s—when Tea Party politics were all the rage and few political observers grasped the religious motivations at the movement’s heart—I made several trips to Severn, Maryland, where Peroutka’s organization, the Institute on the Constitution, or IOTC, held monthly “First Friday” lectures. These lectures, which featured Peroutka’s friends and fellow proponents of “biblical law,” were just one small part of his IOTC. For at least a decade, the IOTC has offered classes on the “biblical” basis of constitutional law to right-wing activists. Kyle Sefcik, an organizer of the short-lived trucker convoy that spent several hapless but annoying weekends last spring circling the Capital Beltway, has credited the IOTC for inspiring him to act.

During these First Friday meetings, Peroutka, who has also served on the board of the secessionist League of the South, often gleefully displayed his affection for the Confederacy. In giving an award to Ten Commandments judge Roy Moore in June 2011, he made note of the fact that he was doing so on Jefferson Davis’s birthday. He said that Tom Parker, another Alabama state court judge who spoke to the group in January 2011, attended Dartmouth, which is on the “wrong side of the Mason-Dixon line.” But his hard-core commitment to “biblical law” dominated his conversations with fellow lawyers. During the presentation with Parker, Peroutka said state court judges in Iowa who had ruled in favor of marriage equality should have been impeached because they did not base their ruling on Leviticus 18:22.