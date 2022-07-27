Pence and Trump Are Two Sides of the Same Corroded Coin

Pence, and other Republicans like him, are more than happy for figures like Trump to whip up their base with ridiculous charges—and then turn those ridiculous charges into laws that restrict the right to vote in states across the country. Whether or not Republicans should talk so much about voter fraud is one thing. But they’re in agreement that using the fake furor over a stolen election to pass laws that increase their odds of winning elections is hunky-dory.



Pence may want Republicans to look to the future, but he’s hardly offering a sunny vision for the future. In the spring, Pence released a pamphlet-length policy agenda called the “Freedom Agenda,” largely focused on Trumpish fearmongering about “critical race theory,” socialism, and, above all, rising crime. On Tuesday, he may not have been as voluble or as ominous as his predecessor, but he sounded many of the same notes. He decried the “pernicious woke agenda,” saying it was “designed to control the American people and destroy the American dream.” He lambasted the “radical gender left” and accused Democrats of dumping “toxic waste into the headwaters of our culture.” He attacked Democrats for rising crime and said, “Our borders are under siege.” This isn’t as rhetorically unhinged as what Trump said in his speech. But it more or less offers up the same basic platform and the same analysis of what currently ails America.



This isn’t true of just Pence. Republicans are running on Trumpism everywhere. In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin was praised by many in the press for keeping his distance from Trump, but this was mostly true in a literal sense: The two didn’t appear together, and Youngkin largely didn’t mention the former president. But he nevertheless ran and won the governorship in late 2019 on a Trumpish program, one that insisted that Democrats were forcing students to learn a “woke” curriculum and were preventing police from responding to increases in violent crime. Ron DeSantis, the current governor of Florida who seems most likely to succeed Trump, has won plaudits for forging fake culture wars against Disney and denying the severity of Covid-19. Would-be usurpers of Donald Trump have a simple problem: Why would voters go for something different when the real thing is very much available?

