Trump’s “Eric” Endorsement Perfectly Sums Up His Asinine Political Career

It’s been a long, long year, during which time the question of Trump’s coattails and his power as a kingmaker has been endlessly fretted over. What this charade illuminates is what a waste of time all that cogitation has been: This is how little thought goes into Trump’s endorsement strategy. Trump only cares about loyalty; his one goal is to ensure that he can claim fealty from whoever emerges as the party’s nominee. There are some disqualifying metrics—anything less than fawning praise will damn them; hatred for Mitch McConnell is strongly preferred. But ultimately Trump just wants to be able to claim that he and he alone was responsible for their victory in both the primary and general elections. In the end, any old Eric will do.



There have been instances in which Trump’s endorsement likely played a decisive role in the outcome—he helped lift J.D. Vance to victory in Ohio’s gubernatorial primary and Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania’s GOP senate contest. But there have been few elections since those marquee wins where you could assuredly cite Trump’s potency as a national political force as the difference maker. In many instances, Trump’s presence in the race has been as radioactive for the GOP as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. The Republican Party’s high-water mark since then came in a race where Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin went to considerable lengths to keep Trump at arm’s (or at least elbow’s) length from his campaign. Ultimately, Trump’s been a mixed bag this year, leaving analysts with a chicken and egg–type conundrum as they try to assess his political dexterity and influence. The good news is that in the end, there’s a simple rubric for Trump: He cares most about not being seen as a loser.

