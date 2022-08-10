Cable News? A Presidential Run? Here’s What Liz Cheney Might Do If (When) She Loses Reelection.

Naturally, there are many other Trump critics who already have perches in the media. While many outlets had brief flings with Trumpists—think of CNN’s former employment of Jeffrey Lord and Kayleigh McEnany as talking heads—the Republicans you mostly hear from on network and cable news tend to be those with a history of criticizing the former president, albeit often inconsistently or tepidly. (Think former New Jersey governor Chris Christie or former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.) But Cheney could nevertheless manage to break the mold. “At this point she’s a unique force in American politics,” media critic and New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen told The New Republic, “because of her lineage and how completely identified with the Republican Party she and her family are, but she’s in revolt with where it’s going. It’s a unique position from which she speaks about our current problems. She’s being very blunt to the Republicans. You don’t hear that very much.”



That’s the positive case for Cheney: As a vociferous and inhibited critic of the contemporary GOP. But her presence could have other deleterious effects. The premise of her presence on a political panel is that she represents some valuable current within contemporary politics—the “both sides” approach to the press is governed by the idea that the people bickering on our screens are avatars of crucial groups within the country. But Cheney isn’t simply being ostracized by her party’s leadership. She is being ostracized by nearly everyone: Her and her father’s approach to politics hasn’t had this little influence in decades. It’s simply not clear who Cheney is speaking for and, indeed, her presence may be more reassuring than useful: She represents the idea that there are Republicans out there who are horrified by what is happening to their party. There’s little evidence that there are many of them, however. Most of them might simply be fellow cable news green room nomads.



Cheney still has supporters in the Republican party and among the masses. The donor class still likes her. Political operatives in D.C. are hesitant to work against her. She’s something of a champion du jour for Democrats right now. Her conservative supporters say that could change over time, especially depending what happens in the presidential race. But all of this adds up to pockets of resistance, not a silent majority. A career might be built on these foundations, but it’s not likely to be an electoral one.

