The IRA’s Long Overdue New Tax That the Press Hasn’t Noticed

That gratifies shareholders, the only people who matter to corporations these days. Stock buybacks drew a lot of infuriated attention (even from President Donald Trump) when they surged by $200 billion after Trump lowered the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to a flat rate of 21 percent. Wall Street should have sent taxpayers a thank-you note.

What about the top executives? Don’t they matter to corporations too? Of course they do, and the biggest corporations demonstrated that last year by paying them a median $14.7 million. But that’s paid mostly in stock options and other “equity awards.” So when a company’s chief executive decides to repurchase stock, he enriches himself.

Wait, shouldn’t that be illegal? It should. And, in fact, it was until the presidency of Ronald Reagan. But in 1982, the Securities and Exchange Commission, whose chairman, John Shad, was a former vice chairman of EF Hutton, promulgated Rule 10b-18, which largely exempted stock buybacks from prosecution for stock market manipulation. The predictable result was a torrent of stock market manipulation in the form of stock buybacks. In 2003, the SEC revised the rule to state that “it is not appropriate for the safe harbor to be available when the issuer has a heightened incentive to manipulate its share price.” But this plea for corporate tycoons to behave themselves yielded little result. Perhaps new proposed disclosure rules will help.