Two Cheers for the Inflation Reduction Act

Another significant tax increase in the IRA is a lengthening of the holding period for carried interest from three years to five (estimated revenue: $13 billion). Carried interest is an accounting fiction that allows rich hedge fund and private equity partners to treat income, which ordinarily has a top marginal tax rate of 37 percent, as a capital gain, which has a tax rate of only 21 percent. The increase in the required holding period would apply only to people earning more than $400,000, but even so it would be a sufficient nuisance for financiers to wait five years to cash out that the change would largely eliminate use of the loophole. Like the IRA’s pricing reform for Medicare prescription drugs, killing the carried interest loophole is long overdue. Critics have been calling for its elimination for two decades. During his early days in the Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York defended the loophole on behalf of his Wall Street constituents, but he gave that up long ago. Now the obstacle is, once again, Sinema, who may demand that the carried interest provision be scaled back or removed from the bill. (She’s also shaky on the 15 percent minimum.)

I haven’t mentioned among the revenue-raisers the IRA’s proposed $80 billion increase in the Internal Revenue Service budget over the next decade. As I observed last year, underfunding the IRS loses the government the equivalent of half the Pentagon budget every year, and effectively turns the top 0.01 percent in the income distribution into a criminal class. The proposed increase in funding would yield a net revenue increase of $147 billion, according to Penn Wharton. This is a rare instance in which the old maxim is true that to make money you have to spend money. But as a Pro Publica investigation four years ago demonstrated, the GOP has waged war on the IRS budget for more than a decade.

The tax changes included in the IRA are all necessary and valuable. But when you figure this may be as good as it will get during Biden’s presidency it’s hard not to feel disappointed. Don’t blame Biden. He has proposed raising the top marginal income-tax rate, which as recently as 1980 was 70 percent, from 37 percent to 39.6 percent; he’s proposed taxing capital gains at that same 39.6 percent for people earning in excess of $1 million (the top capital gains rate today is 23.8 percent); he’s proposed eliminating the “angel of death” loophole that allows capital gains to go untaxed when an investor dies; he’s proposed a “billionaire’s tax” on unrealized capital gains; and he’s proposed raising the estate tax to 40 percent for inheritances in excess of $11.7 million (up from a marginal tax that rises from 18 percent to 40 percent). Biden has taken a bolder stance in favor of taxing the wealthy than any president in at least half a century. But Congress won’t budge on these proposals. Barring a surprise turnaround for the Democrats in the midterms, none of them will become law before the next presidential election.