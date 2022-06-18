Greedy CEOs’ One Weird Trick for Getting Richer While Workers Fall Further Behind

According to IPS’s findings, the pay gap between CEOs and workers has widened to an unprecedented level in the past year. At more than one-third of the 300 companies IPS surveyed, “median worker pay did not keep pace with inflation.” At the same time, the “average gap between CEO and median worker pay” in the firms it examined “jumped to 670 to 1, up from 604 to 1 in 2020,” with 49 companies boasting “ratios above 1,000 to 1.” So if you make $50,000 at one of those companies, your CEO makes as much as $50 million. Most galling of all, “CEO pay at these 300 firms increased by $2.5 million to an average of $10.6 million, while median worker pay increased by only $3,556 to an average of $23,968.”

This year, IPS went deep into detailing the extent to which the practice of stock buybacks is pushing profits for the few at the top at the expense of everyone else. Two-thirds of the firms it surveyed “spent billions on stock buybacks.” To put this in perspective, IPS points out that with “the $13 billion Lowes alone spent on share repurchases, the company could have given each of its 325,000 employees a $40,000 raise. Instead, its median pay fell 7.6 percent to $22,697.”

As The Harvard Business Review documented in 2020, corporate America has been on a substantial buyback binge. This is great news for the fortunate few who take home the cheddar, but the practice is, it writes, “bad management,” for the simple reason that it’s not a revenue-generating investment for the business or its workers, nor is it a reward for hard work well done. What’s more, argues the Review, “When companies do these buybacks, they deprive themselves of the liquidity that might help them cope when sales and profits decline in an economic downturn.” TNR contributor Bruce Bartlett savaged stock buybacks on these pages in 2020. He referred to the practice as one of the worst products of Milton Friedman’s “shareholder revolution” and its attendant “decline in labor’s share of national income, higher pay for corporate executives and greater income inequality, reduced corporate investment, and slower economic growth.”