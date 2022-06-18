Greedy CEOs’ One Weird Trick for Getting Richer While Workers Fall Further Behind

Bartlett also points out that because managers can time when stock buybacks happen, they are able to use the practice to “manipulate stock prices for their own benefit.” This side of the buyback scam has also earned the fury of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has bluntly referred to the practice as “paper manipulation,” made possible by a Reagan-era rule that effectively holds corporations harmless from allegations of stock-price ma­nipu­la­tion through share buybacks.

What can be done? Senators Ron Wyden and Sherrod Brown have proposed the Stock Buyback Accountability Act, which would generate revenue by imposing an excise tax on buybacks. But IPS recommends that Biden act unilaterally to give firms with healthier CEO-to-median worker pay ratios preferential treatment in federal contracting—if not outright restricting wayward corporations from receiving federal dollars altogether. Over the longer term, however, we need labor to have a stronger hand in corporate governance by giving more workers ownership rights in their own firms. Considering the extent to which corporate power is to blame for the sabotaging of the Build Back Better Act and financing former President Trump’s next assault on our democracy, there’s never been a better time to give ordinary Americans a larger voice.

As TNR’s Osita Nwanevu reported in 2020, cutting workers in on big corporate decisions is a popular idea: A 2019 YouGov poll found that “a remarkable 55 percent of voters would strongly or somewhat support a proposal requiring companies with over 250 employees to gradually put half of their shares into a workers’ fund,” he wrote. This would allow workers to have more say in their firms’ big decisions. Providing the labor force more wealth, political power, and stability fits in well with a larger Good Life agenda. Corporate elites used the pandemic to line their pockets. Now it’s time for the essential workers who do the actual work to get their reward for carrying the country through the crisis.