Conservatives’ Lies Are Getting Their Own Supporters Killed

What is most remarkable about Shiffer’s language is that it is somewhat unremarkable by the standards of contemporary right-wing discourse. He viewed the results of the 2020 election as corrupt and illegitimate, drawing upon lies spread by Trump and many of his Republican allies after the former president’s defeat two years ago. He framed his actions within a supposed tradition that includes the American Revolution, providing a historical and cultural justification to use violence two centuries later. And he implicitly disavowed the idea that he was instigating anything; in Shiffer’s eyes, it was Democrats or liberals or Biden administration officials, or whatever, who struck first.

The only significant difference is that Shiffer was brazenly open about his calls for violence on multiple occasions. Trump-aligned conservatives are typically not so blunt. They simply suggest that such actions might happen at some hazy, undefined date—one that grows closer with every step that Democrats take. I’ve written before on how some leading figures on the right often claim that the Second Amendment is a necessary bulwark against government “tyranny,” implicitly claiming it gives them the right to murder civil servants. They also often warn that their opponents’ actions amount to a “coup d’état,” as Trump claimed during his first impeachment proceedings in 2019, or are pushing the country towards a “civil war,” as some conservative commentators suggest from time to time.

Rarely do they phrase it explicitly as “Democrats are doing X, so you should do Y,” of course. That would be too clumsy. Instead they adopt a constant undercurrent of menace and violent potential in their rhetoric, insinuating that some sort of political violence might be simultaneously inevitable and justified. They are the decent, upstanding citizens in this worldview; their foes are the real extremists. “I will support a complete dismantling and elimination of the democrat brown shirts known as the FBI,” Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, who has previously attended white supremacist events and associated with Holocaust deniers, wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “This is too much for our republic to withstand.”