Conservatives’ Lies Are Getting Their Own Supporters Killed

I would like to believe that Republican officials and pundits could be persuaded to stop encouraging violence against their perceived adversaries. Since the fever did not break after January 6, however, I have little real hope that conservative leaders will step back from using violent rhetoric and inflammatory lies to spur outrage among their supporters. In the alternative, it would be nice if those same conservative leaders stopped getting their own supporters killed by police.

Shiffer made no efforts to hide his responsibility for what happened. In posts under his own name on Truth Social, a Trump-backed alternative to Twitter, he acknowledged that he tried to break into the FBI building. “Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn’t,” he wrote. “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops while [sic.]” A grim feature of the twenty-first century is the ability to broadcast details of one’s attempted crimes while carrying them out.

Shiffer did not say exactly why he chose to attack the FBI building on Thursday, but some reasonable inferences can be made from other posts he made on Truth Social and on Twitter. In one post, he claimed he was at the Capitol on January 6. In others, he expressed thinly veiled enthusiasm for carrying out violence against the government. “Save ammunition, get in touch with the Proud Boys and learn how they did it in the Revolutionary War, because submitting to tyranny while lawfully protesting was never the American way,” he wrote.