We Already Know Who Killed Ashli Babbitt

Taken together, Republicans are externally downplaying January 6 while internally rewriting the history of that dark day. They want Democrats and the left to stop talking about it; they want Trump supporters to talk about it more. Some conservative figures have tried to muddy the waters even further, falsely claiming that antifa was responsible for the violence or, more bizarrely, that the FBI somehow organized the riot. Obfuscating the causes and actors behind episodes of political violence is an all-too-familiar strategy for those who sympathize with its goals.

The problem for conservatives, however, is twofold. First, Babbitt’s death is fairly well documented. At least one riot participant captured footage of the shooting while standing mere feet away from Babbitt. Snippets of the final moments of the encounter can be seen on a bodycam worn by other officers who had just arrived behind the rioters. They show an angry mob trying to break through doors and barricades set up outside the Speaker’s Lobby, which allows access into the House chamber itself and where some members of Congress had taken refuge. Officers, their guns raised, shouted multiple warnings to stop, but Babbitt tried to climb through a window toward them.

A masked officer then fired a single shot, and Babbitt fell to the ground. In April, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia announced that it wouldn’t press charges against the officer for his actions. “Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the office said in a statement. In other words, it would have been almost impossible to convince a jury that the officer was wrong to think that a violent mob storming the Capitol didn’t pose an immediate threat to him or to the lawmakers he was protecting.

The second problem for those asking “Who killed Ashli Babbitt?” is more fundamental: Human beings do not have the memory of a goldfish. People remember that Trump and his allies spent months lying about the election results, falsely claiming that it was stolen from him, and telling his supporters to take action. People also remember that Trump summoned his supporters to the National Mall on January 6, told them the country was in peril, and urged them to march up Capitol Hill to express their anger. If Trump had just conceded the election before January 6, would Babbitt have boarded a plane to Washington to support him? If right-wing media figures hadn’t echoed Trump’s lies, would she have been anywhere near the Capitol on that fateful day?