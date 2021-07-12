We Already Know Who Killed Ashli Babbitt

A masked officer then fired a single shot, and Babbitt fell to the ground. In April, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia announced that it wouldn’t press charges against the officer for his actions. “Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the office said in a statement. In other words, it would have been almost impossible to convince a jury that the officer was wrong to think that a violent mob storming the Capitol posed an immediate threat to him or to the lawmakers he was protecting.

The second problem for those asking “Who killed Ashli Babbitt?” is more fundamental: Human beings do not have the memory of a goldfish. People remember that Trump and his allies spent months lying about the election results, falsely claiming that it was stolen from him, and telling his supporters to take action. People also remember that Trump summoned his supporters to the National Mall on January 6, told them the country was in peril, and urged them to march up Capitol Hill to express their anger. If Trump had just conceded the election before January 6, would Babbitt have boarded a plane to Washington to support him? If right-wing media figures hadn’t echoed Trump’s lies, would she have been anywhere near the Capitol on that fateful day?

If Trump and his allies really want to know who is responsible for Babbitt’s death and the deaths of others on January 6, they need only look in a mirror. Hunting for a scapegoat on the Capitol Police force is a misguided way to smother any embers of guilt that burn in their hearts. Their reckless revisionism could also have more tragic consequences down the road. The greatest danger with turning Babbitt into a martyr is that it risks creating more of her: people who are willing to fight and even die for hollow, corrupt lies.