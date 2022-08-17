Liz Cheney’s Loss Is a Defeat for Conservatism

Hageman’s website situates the candidate solidly behind Trump on support for voter suppression (“We must put a stop to things such as blindly mailing ballots”), Russiagate (“the Russia hoax”), and imposing restrictions on immigration (“We are destroying our country’s sovereignty and squandering the future for our children and grandchildren”). Reagan, by contrast, signed reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act in 1982, called Russia an “Evil Empire,” and in 1986 signed an immigration bill that gave green cards to 2.7 million undocumented immigrants.

There can surely be nothing more conservative than a firm commitment to preserving the integrity of United States elections. In a June debate, Cheney taunted Hageman about her unwillingness to say whether the 2020 election was stolen; Hageman wouldn’t answer, Cheney said, “because she’s completely beholden to Donald Trump. And if she says it wasn’t stolen, he will not support her.” Earlier this month, Hageman made her surrender to Trump complete and said, “Absolutely the election was rigged. It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected.” Never mind that Bill Stepien, whose firm ran Hageman’s campaign, told the January 6 select committee, of which Cheney was vice chairperson, that after serving as Trump’s campaign chairman he stepped away because he didn’t think Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results were “honest or professional.”

We hear a lot these days that liberalism is under threat; in some ways, I suppose it is. But in recent years, the political faith that’s really gotten the stuffing knocked out of it is conservatism. It didn’t begin with Trump, but Trump made matters significantly worse by forcing Republicans to choose between defending the traditional pillars of democratic governance and subverting these to Trump’s will. Almost uniformly, Republicans bent the knee. Liz Cheney did not. She made the honorable choice and took the consequences. And though I still can’t stand her conservative politics, I admire very deeply her adherence to principle. She is a courageous person. Her party is in desperate need of more.