Liz Cheney’s Loss Is a Defeat for Conservatism

It’s become shorthand for reporters to gauge how conservative a political candidate is by how slavishly devoted that person is to the Trump line. I’ve probably done it myself once or twice. But the Trump political scorecard is not a conservative one. Even before Trump’s loyalty test became a professed belief that Trump won the 2020 election, Trumpery was mostly a mishmash of nonideological vices: rank bigotry, xenophobia, authoritarianism, greed, and a gleeful breaking of rules and ethical norms large and small. Mix in nativism and trade protectionism, then top off with positions with which Liz Cheney would never quarrel—the standard GOP trinity of opposition to abortion, taxes, and regulation. (Cheney’s National Taxpayers Union score, 72 percent, puts her only two percentage points behind Speaker-in-Waiting Kevin McCarthy, and her Planned Parenthood score is a respectably low 20 percent.)

There is nothing remotely conservative, in the classic limited-government sense, about denying women the freedom to have abortions. There is nothing intrinsically conservative about keeping taxes so low that they enlarge budget deficits, as Republicans have for 40-odd years. Indeed, the late libertarian economist William Niskanen, evaluating the “starve the beast” strategy to reduce government spending, concluded in a 2006 paper that cutting taxes without cutting spending actually encouraged Congress to spend more, because when you lower the cost of something, people will buy more of it. You can even make a conservative case for regulation.

Still, these are the accepted ways by which we’ve defined conservatism for the past half-century, and by these standards Liz Cheney is very conservative. By the older standard of fiscal responsibility, Liz Cheney is more conservative than her father, Dick Cheney. As vice president, Cheney famously told then-Treasury secretary Paul O’Neill that “deficits don’t matter.” Liz Cheney, by contrast, has said that growing government debt will “endanger our economic and national security.” Going back still further, there’s strong evidence that a young Dick and Lynne Cheney conceived Liz in order to dodge the Vietnam draft. Liz Cheney’s very existence therefore constitutes at least a mild rebuke to her father’s lesser steadfastness to conservative principle. I blush to confess Cheney père brought a tear to my eye with his TV spot declaiming how proud he and Lynne were of their daughter for “doing what’s right … when so many in our party are too scared to do so.” I can’t recall the old man ever doing the same.