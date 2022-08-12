Here’s a Crazy Idea: Maybe Donald Trump Isn’t Fit To Run for Reelection

But it may be time for the media to get a little more unhinged. Trump remains the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination—the ongoing criminal investigation at which he finds himself the center creates powerful incentives to launch a presidential campaign. Doing so would allow him to argue that he was the victim of a political witch hunt launched by jealous rivals (though, of course, he’s already doing that). Trump’s presidential campaign has been treated as an inevitability and for good reason: He’s clearly running to get reelected president and has said nearly as much on several occasions. But, likely because of exhaustion, the pundit class hasn’t had Trump’s certain campaign at the front of their minds. But they have spent a lot of time thinking about Joe Biden running for reelection. Maybe it’s time to apply their recent thinking about Biden more consistently.



Not so long ago, the conventional wisdom was that it was time to stick a fork in Biden. The Atlantic’s Mark Leibovich argued that Biden was doing a fine enough job for now but would simply be too old to run in 2024—which, hey, fair enough. CNN’s resident font of conventional wisdom Chris Cillizza looked at some polls and found that most people did not want Biden to run again. The New York Times asked its readers what they though and received al kinds of responses, all while the paper’s reports found that “whispers” were starting to spread among Democrats who had begun looking for a successor. The Times’ edible critic Maureen Dowd urged Biden not to do it.



It was hard to fault any of these people for encouraging Biden not to run. At the time, his poll numbers were terrible (they’re still bad). He had been lead-footed in his response to predictable disasters—such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade—and slow to grasp the severity of more unpredictable ones, like inflation. He wasn’t getting anything done and his legislative agenda had been stuck in the mud for months. Most of all, he was too old and seemed physically ill-equipped to keep up with the multitude of scandals that had piled up over the previous years.

