Here’s a Crazy Idea: Maybe Donald Trump Isn’t Fit To Run for Reelection

And then, like an unwelcome delivery from the metaphor store, Biden caught Covid-19. Then he recovered. Then he tested positive again. If it wasn’t for bad luck, Biden would hardly have any at all. Inflation, Ukraine, an economy that seemed poised to lurch into recession—it may have been unfair to fault Biden personally for many of these maladies, but they had an enervating effect on his presidency all the same.



But things have recently started to turn around. Biden has notched a series of legislative wins on climate change, gun control, health care, and tax enforcement. His administration killed one of the architects of 9/11. And the economy seems like it might not be heading into the toilet after all. His approval rating has lurched up—though just to around 40 percent, not anything to write home about. The biggest problem—that Joe Biden is not getting any younger—has not gone away. The questions about whether or not he should run for the good of his party and/or the country will persist. But in a town where who’s up and who’s down eternally matters, for better or for worse, Biden was at least no longer “down.” Now he was the guy notching accomplishments while recovering from Covid.



But if concerns about Biden’s readiness can fuel a summertime media boomlet, surely there is the occasion to apply some similar reasoning to Donald Trump. Trump is obviously and self-evidently wrong for public office. The sheer number of scandals during his time in office disqualify him. His plans for a second term essentially involve purging the government in some sort of Night of the Long Knives.

