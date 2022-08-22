There exists this temptation to say of certain Republicans that the odd so-and-so wasn’t such a bad fellow until Trump came along. This may be true of a few of them. It isn’t true of Graham. He was a partisan hatchet man from jump street. As one of 13 House Republican impeachment managers in the 1999 Senate trial of Bill Clinton, Graham was among the most aggressive partisans in the group. With Trump, as we know, he has this history of distancing himself and then, after obviously getting blowback from constituents or donors or perhaps Trump himself, or threats about those famous rumors, he returns to the fold more abjectly than ever, straining to re-prove his loyalty to the leader. We can’t help but wonder how he might have strained to prove it in November 2020, when everything was on the line. It looks like a certain grand jury may know a lot more about that by Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the topic of abject servitude to Trump brings us to another Graham, Franklin, who went on the Trinity Broadcasting Network recently to denounce the Mar-a-Lago raid, saying of a warrant sought by the FBI and approved of by a federal judge: “This is our freedom being eroded in this country.” He then added that he saw no need for a raid because if the FBI “felt he had something that belonged to the government, they certainly could have asked, and he would have returned it.”

It’s time to play, for the jillionth time: Liar or Idiot? In Franklin Graham’s case, I think both. He’s possibly dumb enough to believe that a legitimate search for evidence, after the subject was given many opportunities to take the steps necessary to avoid the search, is a blow to freedom. But he surely must be aware that the government asked many times for Trump to turn over the material in question voluntarily and he never did. So that’s just a lie.