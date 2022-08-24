I Helped Coin the Phrase “Middle-Out Economics.” Biden Is Making It a Reality.

As one of the two guys who in 2011 came up with the “grow the economy from the middle out” narrative, I’ve been delighted by how deeply we’ve transformed economic policy in just a handful of years. When I laid out the notion that the middle class, not rich people like me, were the true job creators in a brief 2012 TED Talk, the TED staff refused to post the video online, saying it was too controversial because it was too “political”! But seven years later, they invited me to give a much more expansive TED Talk to a wider audience making the same basic arguments.

I’m a successful entrepreneur, but the trickle-down ideas behind neoliberal economics—cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations; eliminate regulations on business; do everything possible, including suppressing labor standards like the minimum wage, to keep wages low; and trust the market to drive economic growth and prosperity for everyone—never made any sense to me. My early career was in the family pillow business, where it was obvious that when consumers had more money, they bought more pillows and we made more money. I have founded and funded more than 30 companies, from itsy-bitsy ones like the nightclub I started in my twenties to giant ones like Amazon.com, for which I was the first nonfamily investor. And none of them would have gotten anyplace without customers with money to spend.

Economic policy that drives up economic inequality doesn’t increase economic growth, it decreases it. I earn about 1,000 times the median American income annually, but I don’t buy thousands of times more stuff. My family purchased three cars over the past few years, not 3,000. People like me can only own so many yachts or airplanes or what have you.