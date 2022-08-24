I Helped Coin the Phrase “Middle-Out Economics.” Biden Is Making It a Reality.

But leaders of both parties have been pursuing neoliberal policies for 40 years. In all that time, a rising tide did not lift all boats and prosperity never managed to trickle down. A study by the RAND Corporation found that over the past 45 years, $50 trillion was redistributed upward from the bottom 90 percent of earners to the top 1 percent. Even with that eye-watering sum in their hands, the wealthiest 1 percent failed to deliver on the neoliberal promise of supercharged growth. A 2014 report from the OECD estimated that rising inequality knocked as much as nine points off U.S. gross domestic product growth over the previous two decades alone—more than $2 trillion a year in lost economic activity.

Biden ran for office on a different vision. In his campaign kick-off speech in a union hall in Pittsburgh, Biden castigated corporations for using tax breaks to buy back their stocks and shipping jobs overseas while “squeezing the life out of workers.” He declared that his major priority was to rebuild the middle class, “the backbone of America.”

Once in office he set out to do that, appointing an economic team who shared his vision—as members of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers wrote in a 2021 issue brief, Biden’s “proposed policies reflect the empirical evidence that a strong economy depends on a solid foundation of public investment, and that investments in workers, families, and communities can pay off for decades to come.”