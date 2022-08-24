Meet the Man Fighting to Keep Arizona Honest in 2024

Arizona was also one of the major battlegrounds about which Trump and his allies cast doubt about the election results. The state may have two Democratic senators (even if snarky Democrats like to question whether Senator Kyrsten Sinema really is one of them). But the state could easily elect yet another Republican governor and install other election officials, Finchem chief among them, that would be happy to do whatever Donald Trump wants them to do in relation to the next election.

Fontes likes to stress that that isn’t him. When Fontes was up for reelection, he notes, he didn’t contest the results after he lost, he just helped conduct the election. “I was the guy that was counting the ballots. It was my election. It was my job,” Fontes said.

He says that Biden’s presidency has been one of the most successful of any president this far into their term in office. And he’s adamant that 2022 doesn’t have to be a bad year for Democrats thanks, in part, to the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. “I had a feeling the minute that Alito draft of the Dobbs decision hit the floor and folks heard about it, I knew that the narrative was going to shift. And it’s a little slower than anticipated, but people who think this is going to be a bad year for Democrats aren’t paying attention,” Fontes said. He is pro-choice, while Finchem is not.