The Real Heroes Behind Biden’s Student Debt Announcement

Yet the triumph is bittersweet. For millions of others, including most members of the Debt Collective—the union for debtors I helped found—$10,000 or even $20,000 doesn’t begin to chip away at the interest that has capitalized on their balance sheets, and it won’t reduce their monthly payments. Experts warn that many won’t get the relief they are entitled to due to the application process that attends the income cap. As one older debtor who owes over six figures told me, the plan is a “coupon that’s not worth clipping.” The NAACP tweeted a similar sentiment: “Canceling $10,000 of student debt after ‘considering’ it for more than a year and a half is like waiting on hold for 6 hours only to get a 5% refund.” The low dollar amount and unnecessary bureaucratic hoops—and the fact that the application is not yet available to borrowers—makes me worry the policy might wind up being less popular, and thus less of a win for Democrats, than it would have been if more generous cancellation was granted automatically.

In the weeks and months ahead, we need to ensure that debtors are able to access the relief they are entitled to. And we need to defend this policy decision from bad-faith critics. Republicans such as Trump’s billionaire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Clinton-era economists such as Jason Furman and Larry Summers are all peddling debunked claims that debt cancellation is a handout to the privileged that will grow the deficit and fuel inflation (even the notorious socialists at Goldman Sachs have debunked these claims, and the Nobel Prize–winning economist Joseph Stiglitz has said it may well reduce inflation). Finally, we need to ensure that this announcement is a stepping stone, not a destination—a milestone on the path to full student debt abolition and an overhaul of our higher education system, including making public college free for all who want to attend.

I believe that this is possible because I’ve seen what it took to get to this point. Over 10 long years, a growing coalition of debtors, lawyers, policy wonks, racial justice advocates, labor unions, and progressive public officials have pushed the demand for loan cancellation from the political margins to the mainstream. The Debt Collective, in particular, expanded the Overton window through bold tactics, including multiple successful debt strikes. Despite the overwhelming stigma and judgment associated with indebtedness in this country, debtors from all walks of life went public with their financial struggles, said “enough is enough,” and got organized. They signed petitions, disputed their debts, attended protests, and declared their inability and unwillingness to pay—and, against the odds, completely shifted the coordinates of the debate and, as of this week, secured hundreds of billions of dollars in relief. In a rare acknowledgment of the critical role of bottom-up mobilizing, former President Obama tweeted that the news was a “testament” to “all the activists who’ve been calling for student debt relief for years.”