The Real Heroes Behind Biden’s Student Debt Announcement

It’s easy to forget just how quixotic the demand for student debt cancellation seemed when it first rang out during Occupy Wall Street a decade ago, back when Obama was president. On April 8, 2012, members of the short-lived Occupy Student Debt Campaign organized a protest dubbed 1T Day, marking the day student debt surpassed $1 trillion. Protesters dressed in caps and gowns made of black trash bags and demanded a student loan jubilee. Media coverage was scant and dismissive. “They want all student debt in the country forgiven. All $1 trillion of it. And if the government would be so kind, they’d appreciate it if it would pay for higher education from here on out, as well,” Reuters’ Chadwick Matlin jeered. “What has happened to this proposal? Hardly anybody has cared.” According to NPR’s All Things Considered, “Most experts believe there’s little chance the government would ever forgive student loans.”

Unlike the skeptics, my fellow occupiers and I didn’t see 1T Day’s demands as particularly extreme. The government, after all, had just bailed out the banks after they tanked the global economy and screwed over millions of homeowners, including my parents, whose house was underwater. At the time I was a recent student loan defaulter (though I eventually paid off their loan in full—or rather, my partner paid it for me, a liberation I want everyone else to experience). Why shouldn’t former students like myself, who only did what they were told by pursuing post secondary degrees to get ahead, also get a helping hand? All my peers and I wanted was what previous generations had enjoyed: a chance to pursue higher learning debt-free.

With this goal in mind, we formed working groups to learn more about the mechanisms of our highly financialized economy and began hosting what we called “debtors’ assemblies,” heartrending forums where strangers shared their financial woes. To visit an Occupy encampment was to be surrounded by people behind on rent, mortgage payments, medical and credit card bills, and student loans. Through conversation and confession, our shame about being in debt began to dissolve; we started to see our indebtedness not as a personal failing, but as the product of a failed system: one in which low wages, inadequate public services, systemic racism and sexism, and profiteering conspire to force the majority of us to borrow to meet our basic needs. To call attention to these dynamics and to help debtors in need, we raised crowdfunded donations and began purchasing portfolios of unsecured debt on the secondary markets, erasing tens of millions of dollars of medical bills and payday loans for tens of thousands of people across the country. We called this grassroots bailout of the people, by the people, the Rolling Jubilee.