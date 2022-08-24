Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program Is Excellent, but Student Loans Suck to Begin With

Will Biden’s policy create “moral hazard”? That is, will it encourage more people to take out student loans, with the expectation that they’ll never have to repay them? The Republican National Committee is making that argument. This is the same Republican Party that has fought tooth and nail against every Education Department attempt to limit the availability of student loans to people attending predatory for-profit colleges that run up sky-high default rates on student loans. But let’s grant these hypocrites that Biden’s plan might indeed increase moral hazard. I’m not persuaded that would be such a terrible outcome. That’s because a true middle-out economy wouldn’t make attending college conditional on loading young people up with debt at the start of their productive lives. It would work to make college more affordable, with the ultimate goal to provide a college education free of charge, or very close to it.

In the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden pledged to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for any family with income below $125,000. He also pledged to make attendance at community colleges free for everyone. He made good on the latter promise, or attempted to, but he ended up dropping it last fall from the Build Back Better bill to lower the bill’s cost (only to see it die anyway). Four-year colleges, shockingly, lobbied against the plan. “They want paying customers,” Max Lubin, chief executive officer of RISE, which organizes student-led campaigns to reduce tuition, told me at the time. If community college were free, some significant subset of attendees at four-year colleges would go to community college instead. That suggests efforts to make community college free may, out of political necessity, have to proceed in tandem with efforts to make four-year colleges free too. Bernie Sanders got this one right.

Democrats should not feel especially invested in the student loan program. The idea was dreamed up by conservative guru Milton Friedman in 1955 as an alternative to government subsidies. Friedman’s scheme was more left-wing than what we have today; he proposed that instead of having each student pay off a specific loan, the student would tithe a portion of all future earnings to the federal government. This has been tried in a few places, including Yale in the 1970s. The Yale option collapsed in the late 1970s when regular student loans were made available to everyone at subsidized rates and regular interest rates were sky-high, making the tithe alternative extremely unappealing to anyone possessing much economic literacy. In 1999, The Wall Street Journal checked in on those who’d opted for the tithe before that happened and found them, unsurprisingly, to be the biggest bunch of crybaby bond traders you ever saw.