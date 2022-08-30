How Pat Ryan’s Fast-Acting Campaign Turned Abortion Rights Into a Winning Message

Ryan tapped into a current of anger building among abortion rights supporters, many of whom—including some lawmakers—felt as if the national party and President Joe Biden specifically weren’t responding with necessary urgency. Recognizing and listening to that sentiment could be a replicable strategy for other Democrats. “Democrats should be looking at this issue and understand that we need to reflect the anger and energy that we’re seeing across the country,” said Dani Negrete, the national political director of progressive group Indivisible. “But mostly, and this is part of the reason why I think that Ryan was successful … voters want to know that their candidates and their leaders understand the stakes of the fight.”



Abortion rights are protected in New York, and Molinaro had said that he would vote against a federal abortion ban. In a state where abortion rights aren’t under an immediate threat, one might think that voters would be less motivated than in, for instance, Kansas, were a recent amendment vote protected the state constitutional right to an abortion in a landslide. But Ryan’s victory, and his status as one of several Democrats to have outperformed Biden in special elections happening after the Dobbs decision, indicate that the issue is salient for voters regardless of where they live.

“I think voters right now really want to see candidates and campaigns that are stepping up and saying, ‘This is what we stand for. And this is how we’re going to achieve it,’” Walsh said about campaign messaging on abortion. “Everybody should run their own race, but we found it to be very effective. And we found it to be a real rallying cry. So I definitely think there’s a lot of opportunity for it to be used in other places.”

