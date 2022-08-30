My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven, but Millions of Americans Aren’t So Lucky

Of the remaining 25 million borrowers, the poorest will have their bill capped at $0 a month, as if the payment and interest pause never expired. If this is an implicit admission that some borrowers will simply never be able to pay back their loans, it would be more expedient simply to cancel them outright instead of this performative two-step in which the requirement to make payments is forgiven even as the loans themselves are not. Without outright forgiveness, these borrowers will continue to be stuck in limbo: legally on the hook for their student loans but with no real expectation of paying them off anytime soon.

Democrats might argue that exclusionary forgiveness is a four-dimensional chess move to keep Republicans from calling it a handout for the rich, but that hasn’t stopped GOP critics from leveling these accusations, false though they may be. “President Biden’s inflation is crushing working families, and his answer is to give away even more government money to elites with higher salaries,” wrote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shortly after the announcement. “Democrats are literally using working Americans’ money to try to buy themselves some enthusiasm from their political base.” To Republicans, the targeting doesn’t actually matter. Biden could forgive $1,000,000 or $1 per borrower—Fox News would react the same way.

Total forgiveness is no longer a question of political and legal possibility. When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Biden to cancel $50,000 per borrower unilaterally, countless politicians said executive action was out of the question. “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power.” If you guessed it was a conservative who said that, you’re pretty close—it was Nancy Pelosi in July last year.