My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven, but Millions of Americans Aren’t So Lucky

But there are plenty of Americans who don’t tick those aforementioned boxes who still seem like worthy candidates for some form of relief. Many older borrowers, including those who also took out smaller sums initially, have had years of accruing interest to inflate their outstanding balance to absurd levels. My mother, for example, dropped out of community college after borrowing less than $20,000 but hasn’t been able to keep up with payments as a bartender making the minimum wage. Her balance has since doubled—though she never received a degree. The New Yorker recently reported on these aging debtors, highlighting the case of a 91-year-old woman who took out $29,000 in student loans in 1983. Now she owes over $300,000. “Americans aged sixty-two and older are the fastest-growing demographic of student borrowers.”

It’s hard to accept this as fair. For me, $20,000 means total cancellation, but for others, it’s only a drop in the bucket. Naturally, once you start means-testing or targeting a benefit, you are limiting the potential number of beneficiaries by definition, and excluding people who might be “deserving” of forgiveness. There was a reason Kamala Harris’s student debt plan was universally panned during the 2020 Democratic primary. Awarding $20,000 in forgiveness for any Pell Grant recipient who started and maintained a business in a disadvantaged community for three years seems even more absurd in retrospect.

Will Biden’s plan suffer from the same perceptions, somewhere down the line? After the Biden reforms, there will still be around 25 million people who collectively owe over a trillion dollars of student debt. These borrowers aren’t receiving nothing from the deal: Instead of full cancellation, they will get lowered minimum payments as well as reduced interest rates. Additionally, under the new rules, “no borrower’s loan balance will grow as long as they make their monthly payments.” Nevertheless, while the White House boasts that someone making $44,000 a year would only have to pay $56 a month, let’s remember that if this hypothetical worker still owed $30,000 after forgiveness, it would take them almost 45 years to pay it off. If federal borrowers haven’t had to pay a single student loan bill in almost three years, restarting payments for millions seems like a step backward.