Centrists Don’t Like Biden’s Student Loan Plan. So Why Don’t They Do Something About It?

“Advocates and policymakers who pushed to take this unprecedented step are responsible for also communicating to borrowers that there is a strong chance it will never come to fruition,’ the think tank’s social policy director Lanae Erickson told The Washington Post. ‘Given that the application may not be available until the end of the year, the strong likelihood is that courts will enjoin this action before it gets started — leaving borrowers in limbo.’” Leave it to Third Way to be the organization cheering for a predatory loan servicer to step forward and obtain relief from Samuel Alito and his merry band of right-wing culture warriors.



But many of these criticisms aren’t entirely unfair. The inflationary consequences of Biden’s move are unknown. “Economists say that a tailored debt cancellation plan is unlikely to exacerbate short-term inflationary pressures, but could add to them in the long term, especially if universities continue to raise tuition because students might expect their loans to eventually be canceled,” the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Restuccia and Gabriel Rubin reported. But Joseph Stiglitz argues in The Atlantic that Biden’s plan will help reduce inflation: “Whatever your view of student-debt cancellation, the inflation argument is a red herring and should not influence policy,” he writes, adding, “A closer look at the student-debt-cancellation program suggests that the new student-loan policy may even reduce inflation; at most, its inflationary impact will be minuscule, and the long-term benefits to the economy are likely to be significant.”



But the open question leaves room for political risk. Should inflation revert back to rising at the levels it was earlier in the year, this decision will undoubtedly blamed by both centrists and Republicans. A theoretical legal challenge would require a plaintiff and it’s not certain that any with the standing to sue will make the attempt, but the current Supreme Court, tilted as it is somewhere to the right of The Big Lebowski’s Walter Sobchak, has shown a propensity to throw out the rules when that majority wants to do so. And congressional centrists also have at least two good points. The overarching problems that have led to the student debt crisis are structural. And Congress is the best place to solve those problems.

