There are a few problems with this theory, however, beginning with the fact that the Republican Party has already roundly rejected it. Texas Republican Senator Jon Cornyn suggested that Graham was acting alone—and recklessly. “That wasn’t a conference decision. It was an individual senator’s decision,” he said. Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, reacted, by basically telling Graham to remember the real talking points—which were Graham’s in May. Most senators, he told reporters, “prefer this be handled at the state level.” It was clear why Republican senators were mad at Graham. Contra Cillizza, he was making things worse for Republicans—particularly those running in states that hadn’t yet passed restrictions on abortion.

Naturally, you should absolutely expect Republicans to try to ban abortion when they retake Congress. The party didn’t spend all this effort and money to engineer the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority to leave some vestige of Roe’s broad protections alive in Democratic-controlled states, where a majority of voters would protect reproductive freedom. The only question will be how much of a ban they’ll impose. As Slate’s Jim Newell argued, the most likely result will be a brutal test of conservative purity: “The 2024 Republican presidential primary … could quickly become a race-to-the-bottom on the issue. A 15-week national ban? RINO. Let’s make it six. A 6-week ban? RINO! Let’s make it zero. Exceptions? R-I-N-O.”

So yes, Graham’s bill looks more moderate than where Republicans will likely end up but it nevertheless makes it clear the end goal: A nationwide abortion ban, specifically imposed on states whose residents would, left to their own voting majorities, protect those rights. Graham’s move is, in context of the midterms, very bad politics. He’s causing unnecessary intra-party friction for a Republican Party that’s currently struggling to revive their midterm prospects. But, bad politics or not, this is Republican Party’s position: Voters in some states, left to their own devices, are likely to preserve the broader reproductive freedom they enjoyed during the Roe-era’s status quo, so a nationwide ban to thwart their will is coming. Lindsey Graham will simply be remembered for being no master of timing.