Ever since Politico published Alito’s draft opinion, Democrats have been reminding voters that the GOP’s end game is a nationwide ban on abortion (and perhaps contraception as well). Republicans have responded with the silence of those who would prefer the conversation might die out—many, particularly those in close races, have not only stopped talking about the issue but have scrubbed their unpopular positions from their campaign websites altogether. And since the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs, Democrats have been surging in the polls, thanks in large part to voters recoiling from the Republican Party’s draconian position on abortion. Graham’s decision to blunder onto the scene with an abortion ban of his own couldn’t have come at a worse time for vulnerable Republicans in blue and purple states.

Naturally, the reaction in some far-flung corners of the punditocracy was to make the blanket assumption that Graham was doing shrewd politics. Most voters favor abortion, but many do so with some restrictions in mind. Graham, according to this line of thought, was simply resolving a dispute with a more palatable solution that’s in line with what most voters believe, in the hopes of getting their minds off the hefty, high-test dose of the Republican vision of reproductive freedom to which they’ve been treated—a horror show in which Republicans’ beloved abortion bans have led to dreadful outcomes, such as forcing preteen rape victims to travel out of state to receive urgent medical care.



“Graham is hoping to give Republicans a positive talking point on the abortion issue—something his side can point to as evidence that they are not the intolerant ogres that Democrats have, to date, effectively cast them as in the wake of the Supreme Court decision,” wrote CNN’s resident conventional wisdom–generating android Chris Cillizza. In this line of thinking, the move was desperate but clever: Give Republicans an abortion policy that they badly need—and that voters may find lines up with their own viewpoints.

