Attacking MAGA Is as “Meat and Potatoes” as It Gets

That our democracy held provides no guarantee that it will hold again. And across the country, Trump and his allies are nominating election deniers—democracy rejecters—up and down the ballot. This week alone, election denier Don Bolduc was nominated by Republicans to run for Senate in New Hampshire to face off against incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.

Candidates running for high-profile positions like these aren’t even the most dangerous. Rather, MAGA candidates running for less prominent, but potentially more sensitive offices could do the most damage. Michigan’s next secretary of state will oversee the 2024 presidential election in one of the tightest swing states in the country. The GOP’s MAGA nominee, Kristina Karamo, is just one election away from that office. She’s spoken alongside QAnon conspiracists, claimed she witnessed fraud in 2020 as a “poll challenger” in Detroit, supported a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election in four states, and claimed that the January 6 insurrection was perpetrated by “Antifa posing as Trump supporters.” She also allegedly threatened to murder her children in a custody dispute—but that’s beside the point.

In the aftermath of January 6 and the Supreme Court’s disastrous decision in the Dobbs case, stripping away abortion rights from millions, Biden is right to frame this campaign against MAGA. It’s also just good politics. Republicans have tried to frame Biden as too old and out of touch to have a grip on the moment’s challenges. Attacking MAGA puts him on the offensive in a way that directly counterposes their caricature. Detractors argue that Biden is unnecessarily courting controversy. But controversy can be an effective political tool in the modern media environment—the key is to court controversy when you’re right.