Attacking MAGA Is as “Meat and Potatoes” as It Gets

Democrats, never too shy to engage in navel-gazing, have entertained a very public debate about “popularism,” the notion that Democrats should talk about and run on only broadly popular goals. Rather than racial equity, criminal legal system reform, or abortion rights that affect particular communities, the popularists would argue that Democrats should stick to “meat and potatoes” economic issues. Explicitly calling out MAGA likely wouldn’t fall under that rubric. Though Biden has been touting his recent string of legislative wins—the CHIPS and Science Bill, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act—they would argue that he should stick to that script. Why grasp for an attack on MAGA when you’ve got so much meat and potatoes at your own table?

Well, because there is nothing more “meat and potatoes” than defeating MAGA right now. The heart of the MAGA movement is the Big Lie, denying the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election on spurious, conspiratorial claims. Denying elections is tantamount to rejecting democracy itself. And what could be more foundational to America than democracy? This isn’t just a question of politics as usual—it’s a question of politics as existential.

With the war in Ukraine roiling global energy markets and inflation wreaking havoc globally, the U.S. dollar is in as strong a position as ever. But what backs the dollar, after all? “The full faith and credit of the U.S. government.” If we’re lamenting high inflation right now, imagine what might have happened had the January 6 insurrectionists succeeded in overturning the outcome of the presidential election? The very foundations of our national economy would have crumbled.