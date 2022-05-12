Josh Hawley Joins the GOP’s Fight Against Disney in the Goofiest Way Possible

First and foremost, Hawley’s bill has serious constitutional issues. Congress is free to lengthen or shorten copyright protection to its heart’s content, and there has been plenty of good-faith criticism of the post-1998 protections. Disney, funnily enough, played such a significant role in lobbying for that law’s passage that it became known as the Mickey Mouse Protection Act. But Hawley’s proposal to retroactively strip Disney of its existing copyrights is far more questionable. Multiple legal experts suggested this week that doing so would amount to a “taking” under the Fifth Amendment, which generally requires providing compensation.

Hawley, a lawyer by trade, boasted that his bill would hurt companies that don’t share his hostility towards gay and transgender Americans. “Thanks to special copyright protections from Congress, woke corporations like Disney have earned billions while increasingly pandering to woke activists,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s time to take away Disney’s special privileges and open up a new era of creativity and innovation.” The bill, if enacted, could instead lead to taxpayers giving a multi-billion dollar payout to Disney for its property losses. Perhaps it would be more accurately called the Mickey Mouse Subsidization Act.

A few years ago, I would have noted at more length that Hawley’s actions violate more elemental principles of American government: that public powers shouldn’t be wielded for private retribution, that constitutionally protected political advocacy shouldn’t be met with punitive legislation, and that lawmakers should not debase their offices with cheap political stunts. But this is the same Josh Hawley who enthusiastically supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Those lies culminated in a bloody siege of the Capitol on January 6 that left at least five people dead. It’s hard to expect principled behavior from a public official after that.