Judge Aileen Cannon Thinks Poor Donald Trump May Be Stigmatized

We had an honest constitutional debate about whether President Donald Trump could be criminally prosecuted, thanks to Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s “perfect call” to President Zelensky of Ukraine asking him to interfere in our elections. Few scholars seriously questioned whether a private citizen who was formerly a president could be prosecuted for alleged crimes arising after he left office. After Richard Nixon’s Watergate resignation, President Gerald Ford pardoned him because Nixon faced the very real likelihood of prosecution for offenses committed while in office. In fact, Leon Jaworski, the Watergate special prosecutor, wrote a memorandum weighing the arguments for and against the criminal prosecution of the former president. In that memo, he did not raise any constitutional challenge to charging Nixon. What he said still stands: “The principle of equal justice under law requires that every person, no matter what his past position or office, answer to the criminal justice system for his past offenses.” He went on to cite Article 3, Section 1 of the Constitution for the proposition that impeachment did not shield Nixon from prosecution.



We don’t know whether the current DOJ investigation dovetails with, or will be connected to, investigations related to Trump’s second impeachment. But as Leon Jaworski made clear, it is irrelevant. One of the dangers to our democracy is Trump and his allies continuously undermining the credibility of democratic institutions. By no means is the DOJ or the FBI perfect, and nor should we assume that everything they do is lawful and just. But Judge Cannon’s opinion attempts to undermine those institutions where they have followed the law. She suggested that the FBI had not taken the proper precautions to protect attorney client privilege, using an example that demonstrated the process worked. The DOJ has a separate team, a walled off set of FBI investigators, known as the filter team, that reviews materials for privilege. The investigative team saw and transferred some materials to the filter team because they might be considered privileged. That’s what they are supposed to do. Cannon used that against them.



The absurd implications of the judge’s arguments amount to a privilege to Trump as a powerful person, despite the fact that he no longer holds that power. That should concern us all. The judge says Trump may be harmed in not getting some personal records back sooner. Really? Why? She continues that he may be harmed if privileged communications are viewed by investigators or leaked to the public and then states. But there is a lawful process of segregation and judicial review that applies to all of us private citizens. Trump is one of us.

