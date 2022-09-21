It’s Fraud All the Way Down at the Trump Organization

“At one of those meetings, Mr. Trump said that if the bank tried to restructure the loan because of a low loan-to-value based on a bank appraisal, he would counter a low appraisal by creating a Trump University lease for the vacant space and then order his own appraisal,” the lawsuit said. “According to Mr. Trump, the lease would ‘pump up’ the value and the net result would be either a third appraisal or some sort of arbitration or litigation.” Trump University ultimately shut down in 2016 as part of a $25 million settlement to resolve a multi-state consumer-fraud lawsuit, making the proposed scheme look something like a M.C. Escher painting where every staircase leads to fraud.

James already disclosed many of her findings earlier this year when she persuaded the federal courts not to quash her subpoena of Trump himself and his adult children who worked for the Trump Organization. (Neither Tiffany Trump nor Barron Trump, who were minors for most of the time period described in the lawsuit, are named in it.) Trump ultimately lost when the Supreme Court declined to intervene over the summer and invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 450 times. The use of that right can’t be held against him in criminal trials. But the same does not necessarily hold true for civil proceedings, where judges and juries can generally draw adverse inferences from his refusal to answer questions.

Trump is no stranger to legal peril and it is always possible that he will find a way to escape the most dire consequences in this case, as he has in others. But the James lawsuit is a uniquely potent threat to the former president. It is a state-level proceeding, meaning that Trump cannot simply make it go away if he reclaims the presidency in 2024. The case cannot be redirected before a friendly Trump-appointed federal judge, as Trump did in an attempt to hinder the Mar-a-Lago investigation in recent weeks. And there is little chance that New York officials answerable to the Empire State’s mostly Democratic electorate will bend things his way or intervene on his behalf.