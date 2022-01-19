Trump’s Embarrassingly Bad Math May Be His Best Defense

So what if he inflated his apartment size? If Trump was trying to impress someone on a date or brag to his associates, then it wouldn’t be a matter for state and local investigators. But Trump happened to list the inflated value on a series of annual financial statements that he signed. Those statements, in turn, were given to “financial institutions, other lenders, and insurers in connection with Trump Organization business transactions,” according to James. And based on the numbers inside, Trump was able to secure more favorable loans and insurance rates for his property.

Some of his actions were more conspicuous than others. At his Seven Springs property in Westchester County, the company claimed it would be building nine luxury homes to justify inflating its value from $80 million in 2004 to $291 million in 2012. After an appraiser determined in 2016 that the property—including the lots of still-unbuilt houses—was only valued at $56 million, the company removed it as a line-item from its financial statements. The Seven Springs process gives some insight into how the Trump Organization comes up with such farfetched figures—but it also suggests that it may be hard to prosecute him for these particular schemes.

“Evidence indicates that Mr. Trump adopted a practice of preventing the creation of written records with regard to his development efforts at Seven Springs,” the attorney general’s office said in the filing. One witness told the office that Trump told him that “he did not want things put in writing in communications between us.” Sheri Dillon, a tax attorney whose firm worked for Trump at the time, allegedly told people involved in the process to use phones whenever possible to “avoid creating discovery unnecessarily,” referring to the process by which other parties can obtain internal records during lawsuits. When email couldn’t be avoided, some of those involved were instructed to send a new one each time instead of replying in a thread, apparently to make it harder for law enforcement or an opposing litigant to piece together what had happened.

These methods apparently struck some of those involved in the valuation as abnormal. Some of the appraisers involved in the Seven Springs property dealings pushed back against the onerous conditions imposed by the Trump Organization, as well as the apparent pressure that they placed on the appraisers to reach more favorable conclusions. “As [the junior appraiser] explained in an email that she drafted—but never sent—to the senior appraiser, ‘I am only resistant to this because it seems like they are hiding something and want to push me to ask about stuff that you were reluctant to change…,’” the office said in its filing.