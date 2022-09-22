Phil Gramm Goes There: Ebenezer Scrooge Has Been Misunderstood!

The subject of taxes poses a difficult challenge to any inequality denialist. The top marginal income-tax rate (i.e., the top rate taxed on the last dollar earned), the top capital gains rate, and corporate taxes have all come crashing down since the middle of the twentieth century, accelerating income inequality. These basic facts are pretty hard to ignore. As recently as 1962 the top marginal income-tax rate was 91 percent. President Lyndon Johnson dropped it to 70 percent, President Ronald Reagan (with help from Gramm, then a Democratic House member) dropped it to 50 percent, and right now the top marginal income-tax rate is 37 percent.

Gramm doesn’t deny these things happened, but neither does he acknowledge that these policies increased inequality. He says rich people never paid the higher nominal tax rates of the 1950s and 1960s. Only 447 tax filers out of 71 million, he writes, paid the 91 percent top marginal rate in 1962, and only 3,626 out of 75 million filers paid the 70 percent top marginal rate when it kicked in in 1965.

But this is not the argument-ender Gramm imagines. In 1963 a head of household paid the top marginal rate only if he (back then it was almost always “he”) earned in excess of $300,000. That’s about $3 million in current dollars. In 1965 a head of household paid the maximum only if he earned in excess of $180,000. That’s $1.7 million in current dollars. In the mid-1960s, there wouldn’t have been a lot of people pulling in labor income in excess of $300,000 or even $180,000.