Phil Gramm Goes There: Ebenezer Scrooge Has Been Misunderstood!

There is nothing unethical about Ebenezer Scrooge. In his view, business “is the even-handed dealing of the world,” and good business fights poverty: “there is nothing on which it is so hard as poverty.” … Dickens never considered the possibility that Scrooge and Marley’s business in any way contributed to the common welfare of humanity.

There is nothing unethical about Ebenezer Scrooge. This is the logic of the guy who, in the same book, wants to persuade you that “income inequality is not rising.”

Scrooge’s vast wealth and threadbare personal consumption prompt Gramm to compare Scrooge to, of all people, Warren Buffett. Buffett is no saint, but surely the Berkshire Hathaway chief executive deserves better. Buffett may be, like Scrooge, kind of a cheapskate with personal expenditures, but unlike Scrooge (and unlike Gramm), Buffett believes that the wealthy are undertaxed. Also unlike Scrooge and Gramm, Buffett has given $48 billion, or roughly half his current net worth, to charity.

You probably recall what Ebenezer Scrooge has to say about charity at the beginning of A Christmas Carol. Two gentlemen appear at his door to solicit yuletide contributions for the “poor and destitute.” Scrooge asks: “Are there no prisons?”—by which he means debtor’s prisons. He’s told they still exist. Scrooge then says: “And the Union workhouses? Are they still in operation?” Yes, he’s told, though “many would rather die” than go there. “They had better die then,” Scrooge concludes, “and decrease the surplus population.”