Trump’s Legal Defense in the Mar-a-Lago Case Is Crumbling

I am not suggesting that this is a slam-dunk prosecution, of course, but at least Americans don’t have to learn a long list of names this time. The former president and his legal team have struggled to explain the situation to their supporters or adequately defend themselves. There are signs that one of their only plausible defenses—that Trump had actually declassified the documents in question while he was still president—is finally about to be put to the test by the courts. And there are strong signs that, like so many of Trump’s other claims, this one won’t hold up to scrutiny.

Trump’s legal team has walked a tightrope of sorts on declassification in its filings with Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee for whom he forum-shopped earlier this month. On one hand, his lawyers have strongly hinted that the classified material that was seized by the FBI might be declassified. On the other hand, they have not actually come out and said outright that Trump declassified anything before taking it to Mar-a-Lago. One idea floating out in Trumpworld is that Trump had some sort of standing rule that anything brought to his residence in the White House was automatically declassified. That could conveniently exculpate him for any criminal mishandling of classified materials right now if it’s true. Cannon, as far as I can tell, never tried to get a clear answer from Trump’s lawyers about this.

Let’s assume for a minute that Trump is telling the truth, and this standing order did exist. Such an order would be an extraordinarily haphazard way to approach classified materials. It would be a scandal in and of itself if national secrets lost their legal protections simply because the president wanted to read them in bed.