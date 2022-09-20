Trump’s Legal Defense in the Mar-a-Lago Case Is Crumbling

It would be a scandal in and of itself if national secrets lost their legal protections simply because the president wanted to read them in bed.

Overclassification is a perennial problem with the federal government. But it is safe to say that at least some of what reaches the president is classified for a very good reason. It might involve nuclear secrets about the U.S. arsenal or foreign capabilities, as some reports claimed. It might allow foreign countries to uncover sources and methods used by U.S. intelligence agencies. It might even let those countries identify U.S. assets that operate clandestinely in foreign governments or militaries.

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, said he had never heard of such an order. Neither had Bill Barr, Trump’s second and final attorney general, who has been broadly critical of Trumpworld’s defenses since the Mar-a-Lago raid. “I, frankly, am skeptical of this claim that ‘I declassified everything,’” he said in a Fox interview. “I think it’s highly improbable.” Barr went on to criticize Trump for his claimed actions. “If in fact he sort of stood over scores of boxes, not really knowing what was in them, and said, ‘I hereby declassify everything in here,’ that would be such an abuse, and that shows such recklessness that it’s almost worse than taking the documents,” the former attorney general said.

Cannon appointed a special master last week, Judge Raymond Dearie, to sort through the executive privilege claims and some other issues surrounding the documents. According to court filings, Dearie has asked the two sides to brief him on some of the legal aspects of the case. One of them is apparently about a Rule 41 motion, which involves the return of unlawfully seized property and whether it is more appropriately filed with the judge who signed off on the original search warrant. In a court filing earlier this week, Trump’s lawyers tried to nix that by arguing that Cannon already implicitly considered the legal question.