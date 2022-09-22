Democrats Are Dropping the Ball on Iran

Also on Thursday, Pelosi wrote in a tweet that the “courageous voices of the Iranian people are being heard around the world.” As of publication time, Schumer’s office has not released a statement on Iran. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the only two Muslim women in Congress, have similarly not made statements. (Later on Thursday, after this story was published, Omar posted a statement about Amini’s death on Instagram, calling for the world to “be united in fighting against the policing of what women wear...”)*

Many Democrats instead seem focused on the nuclear negotiations with Iran, which are currently at a stalemate. Senator Chris Murphy, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, told The New Republic’s Grace Segers that the United States has “limited means to get democracy funding and human rights funding into Iran.” When asked about Cotton’s statement that the Biden administration is too focused on the nuclear deal at the expense of human rights, Murphy said, “Republicans are going to come up with a new reason every day to let Iran get a nuclear weapon. All this malevolent behavior would be much worse if Iran was a nuclear weapons power. So I’m never persuaded that we shouldn’t negotiate with Iran just because [they] behave incredibly badly. To me, that’s the reason why we should be talking to them.”

The nuclear negotiations with Iran have hit another stalemate, though talks are reportedly taking place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited New York this week and delivered a speech at the General Assembly, during which he made no mention of the protests inside Iran or those protesting his visit outside the United Nations.