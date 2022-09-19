The Supreme Court Gets a Chance to Revisit America’s Imperialist Past

One of the most unusual friend of the court briefs came from two women who were the descendants of plaintiffs in past Supreme Court cases involving citizenship. One was the great-granddaughter of Isabel Gonzalez, the namesake of a 1904 case where the court elided whether Puerto Ricans were U.S. citizens at the time. The other woman was the great-great-granddaughter of Dred Scott, who asked the Supreme Court to recognize his freedom in 1859. The justices’ decision not only to rule against Scott but also to declare that no one of African descent could ever become a U.S. citizen and that the Missouri Compromise was unconstitutional, eventually led to the Civil War.

After the war ended, Congress and the states ratified a constitutional amendment to establish citizenship in the clearest possible terms. “The Fourteenth Amendment is unequivocal,” the two women told the court. “Citizenship in no way depends on race, status, or the particular geographic region of the United States in which a person was born or lives. Instead, under the Citizenship Clause, ‘all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States,’ as well as any ‘State wherein they reside.’” Their brief is a potent reminder of the extraordinary stakes that surround questions of citizenship, as well as the long shadow of history that can fall upon those who were denied it.

The Justice Department, for its part, urged the justices not to take up the case and claimed it wasn’t grounding its position in the Insular Cases. “The government’s argument here does not rest on that framework,” it argued in its reply brief. “The government does not rely on the premise that citizenship is not ‘fundamental,’ or on the view that extending birthright citizenship to American Samoa would be ‘impracticable and anomalous.’ And the government in no way relies on the indefensible and discredited aspects of the Insular Cases’ reasoning and rhetoric that [the plaintiffs] highlight here.” Instead, they argued that the Citizenship Clause does not automatically apply to any territories and narrowly construed Wong Kim Ark by noting that the case’s namesake was born in the state of California.