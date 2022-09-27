Ostensibly, the Royal Family Is Apolitical. That’s Why Americans Are Obsessed With It.

One hundred years ago, the German jurist Carl Schmitt argued that “all significant concepts of the modern theory of the state are secularized theological concepts.” The notion of an omnipotent God in the heavens became the omnipotent lawgiver here on earth, a figure best embodied by medieval monarchs. The scientific revolution and enlightenment philosophy advanced a more deist understanding of God as the creator of laws of nature rather than an active manager of human affairs. Schmitt argued that this depersonalized notion of sovereignty—no longer dependent on either God or an individual monarch—paralleled the rise of democracy and the division of sovereign power into several parts. It reached its apex in the scientific management of not just manufacturing and commerce, but politics and social life in the early twentieth century. It was this world of impersonal bureaucracy that Max Weber famously associated with disenchantment, though perhaps the continued veneration of the British monarchy should compel us to revisit this thesis.

The idea of an apolitical head of state may be a logical absurdity, but it corresponds perfectly to that of a remote divine sovereign, dignified and composed, surveying but never intervening in the chaos of human affairs. In playing this role the modern monarch offers reassurance in the secular realm that so many desire in the cosmic one: the alluring notion that some dignitary presides over this grand mess, bearing witness to our suffering, no matter how removed they might be in practice. This particular political theology assumes a new and even more ghastly shape when considered against the backdrop of the neoliberal project. The fact that the royals are celebrated for their inability to interfere in politics echoes our own demobilization in uncanny ways. Living with an almost-overwhelming sense of futility in the face of crises that go well beyond the individual’s capacity to solve—from war and climate catastrophes to police violence and a political system that has been bought and paid for by the wealthiest—who among us has not felt the comforting tug of despair? The monarchy serves as the ultimate “thoughts and prayers” for a society convinced that regardless the horrors, nothing can really be done to change what produces them. The royals specialize in offering consolation for the world as it is, and for this reason they are revered most by those who are certain it can never be anything else.

Of course, it is the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth who will have to decide the future of their monarchy. We foreign observers can nevertheless note that, however peculiar the crown remains as an institution, its mode of “apolitical” power embodies a potent ideological brew that is currently being sipped the world over. Americans now relate to a foreign country’s royal family not with mere fascination, but with love and adoration—the fact testifies to something rotten at the core of the republican project. Those interested in a more just and equitable social and political order must never stop insisting it can be otherwise.