Why Fascism Isn’t Italy’s Biggest Problem

In some ways, the most troubling results of the recent elections were the very poor result of the Democratic Party and the historically low voter turnout of 64 percent. From 1946 until the 1980s, more than 90 percent of Italians generally showed up at the polls. Turnout was still routinely over 80 percent until about 2010, when it went south along with Italy’s economy. With 36 percent of voters staying home in the recent election, the party of abstention is now Italy’s largest party.

The decline of the Democratic Party is also worthy of serious reflection. In theory, the country’s main party of the left should be a vehicle of protest and change. Like many left-leaning parties during the 1990s, the Partito Democratico, or P.D., followed the centrist path of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair. Eager to show that they had shed their Marxist origins, they visited Wall Street and the City (London’s financial district). While the old Italian Communist Party had a lock on the working-class vote, the new P.D. has become, like all Western liberal parties, the party of the educated urban elite. In the years when it came to power—largely because of Berlusconi’s failure—it inherited a genuinely difficult situation: high levels of unemployment, low growth, pressure to cut government waste. It was greatly constrained by both a massive public debt and strict limits set by the European Union on deficits and inflation. Rather than promising a worker’s paradise, it offered to manage the status quo somewhat more competently and somewhat more humanely than the right.

In facing the 2022 elections, the Democratic Party made two big mistakes. It was unable or unwilling to heal its rift with the Five Star Movement, essentially guaranteeing that a united coalition of the right would defeat two left parties running separately. On a deeper level, the P.D. has seemed unable to craft a coherent and passionate message that speaks to the millions of Italians who have fallen behind, feel disenfranchised, and have heard the siren call of populism. It did not challenge Meloni on social issues. Gay marriage and gay rights are quite popular in public opinion polls, and the P.D. could have used gay rights to contrast itself with Meloni. The party had proposed a birth citizenship law when it was in power but didn’t make it a priority, and it failed to pass, even though the center-left had a majority in parliament. Its election campaign seemed vague and half-hearted.