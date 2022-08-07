The Inflation Reduction Act Passes After a Long and Exhausting Weekend in the U.S. Senate

Democrats were relatively unified in their purpose, with most attempting to preserve the sanctity of the bill by voting against even amendments that they agreed with. This ensured that, even when Republicans forced them to take politically painful votes, those amendments went down, often by a 50-50 vote. One such vote was to reinstate Title 42, ostensibly a public health order that was used to deny anyone entry at the border regardless of whether they were seeking asylum; a proposed vote on Title 42 sank a coronavirus relief bill earlier this year, as it was likely to garner Democratic votes, but all Democrats stuck together to oppose this amendment.

Senator Joe Manchin, formerly appreciated by Republicans for being the cause of Build Back Better’s destruction and now abhorred for being the architect of Democratic victory, tweeted on Saturday evening that he would ignore the GOP tactics and “vote to protect the integrity of the IRA regardless of the substance of their fake amendments.”

However, this strategy was not universally embraced by all Democrats. Senator Bernie Sanders, frustrated by the compromise represented by the Inflation Reduction Act, introduced multiple amendments which were, ultimately, voted down. “What today is about is whether or not Democrats are going to fight for amendments and support amendments which address some very critical needs of working families. And the amendments that I will offer will probably have the support of 70 or 80 percent of the American people,” Sanders told reporters ahead of the vote-a-rama on Saturday evening.

