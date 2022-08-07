The Inflation Reduction Act Passes After a Long and Exhausting Weekend in the U.S. Senate

While Republicans were eager to record their vote and go, Democrats reveled in the occasion; they smiled, hugged, shook hands and congratulated each other, giving one round of applause for the committee staff who helped write the bill, and another when it passed with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the final vote.

But the triumph came after brutal hours of votes. A vote-a-rama is a trying exercise on anyone, but particularly the numerous octogenarians and septuagenarians in the Senate. By Sunday morning, senators were exhausted as they continued to cast their mostly meaningless votes, many of them clad in the now-rumpled clothes that they had put on the day before. Senator Elizabeth Warren wore a navy hoodie under one of her signature brightly-colored blazers; Senator Tina Smith had on a quarter-zip U.S. Senate-branded fleece. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer provided dinner and breakfast for his caucus; Cruz brought in McDonald’s for Republicans. Many senators toyed around on their iPads as they waited for votes to conclude: Senator Maggie Hassan looked to be doing a crossword puzzle on hers.

The vote-a-rama is one of the practices of the Senate that, like the term “filibuster,” is far less fun than it sounds. Alas, it is all part of the process: Democrats needed to pass the Inflation Reduction Act using the procedure known as reconciliation, which allows budget-related legislation to advance with a simple majority as opposed to the 60-vote threshold required for most bills. It is one of the few tools a narrow majority has to pass their priorities without any support from the other party; Republicans used reconciliation to approve the 2017 tax cuts.