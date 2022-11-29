Full List of Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Marriage Equality
Here are the senators who voted Tuesday against enshrining marriage equality. All 36 are Republicans.
- John Barrasso
- Marsha Blackburn
- John Boozman
- Mike Braun
- Bill Cassidy
- John Cornyn
- Tom Cotton
- Kevin Cramer
- Mike Crapo
- Ted Cruz
- Steve Daines
- Deb Fischer
- Lindsey Graham
- Chuck Grassley
- Bill Hagerty
- Josh Hawley
- John Hoeven
- Cindy Hyde-Smith
- Jim Inhofe
- Ron Johnson
- John Neely Kennedy
- James Lankford
- Mike Lee
- Roger Marshall
- Mitch McConnell
- Jerry Moran
- Rand Paul
- Jim Risch
- Mike Rounds
- Marco Rubio
- Rick Scott
- Tim Scott
- Richard Shelby
- John Thune
- Tommy Tuberville
- Roger Wicker