Democrats Seethe After OPEC Decision to Cut Oil Output

In a joint statement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said Biden was “disappointed by the shortsighted decision.” “In light of today’s action, the Biden administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices,” Deese and Sullivan said. The White House also announced the release of 10 million more barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the next month.

This decision could also have implications for congressional Democrats, already struggling to defend their majorities, who could be punished at the polls as the price at the gas pump rises. In response to the decision by OPEC Plus, Democratic Representatives Tom Malinowski, Sean Casten, and Susan Wild introduced legislation virtually identical to that of Senators Sullivan and Cramer two years earlier—a bill that would remove U.S. troops and missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. (Seriously, when you compare the two bills, the second one practically reads as if it were copied and pasted from the first.) Malinowski and Wild in particular are embroiled in extremely competitive races this year.

“If Saudi Arabia and the UAE hope to maintain a relationship with the United States that has been overwhelmingly beneficial to them, they must show a greater willingness to work with us—not against us—in advancing what is now our most urgent national security objective: the defeat of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” Malinowski, Casten, and Wild said in a statement. “It is time for the United States to resume acting like the superpower in our relationship with our client states in the Gulf. They have made a choice and should live with the consequences.”