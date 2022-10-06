Democrats Seethe After OPEC Decision to Cut Oil Output

This decision could also have implications for congressional Democrats, already struggling to defend their majorities, who could be punished at the polls as the price at the gas pump rises. In response to the decision by OPEC Plus, Democratic Representatives Tom Malinowski, Sean Casten, and Susan Wild introduced legislation virtually identical to that of Sullivan and Cramer two years earlier—a bill that would remove U.S. troops and missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. (Seriously, when you compare the two bills, the second one practically reads as if it were copied and pasted from the first.) Malinowski and Wild in particular are embroiled in extremely competitive races this year.

“If Saudi Arabia and the UAE hope to maintain a relationship with the United States that has been overwhelmingly beneficial to them, they must show a greater willingness to work with us—not against us—in advancing what is now our most urgent national security objective: the defeat of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” Malinowski, Casten, and Wild said in a statement. “It is time for the United States to resume acting like the superpower in our relationship with our client states in the Gulf. They have made a choice and should live with the consequences.”