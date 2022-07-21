Biden’s Middle East Trip Was Nothing Short of a Disaster

As for a renewed push to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, well, good luck with that. Biden made no mention of the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during his visit; little mention was made of the death of Khashoggi. Meanwhile, the Israeli government used Biden’s visit as an excuse to label a number of Palestinian rights groups as “terrorist” organizations.

Meanwhile, efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal have sputtered, and Biden’s visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia likely didn’t help matters. “I think the process is increasingly hopeless,” Ali Vaez, the Iran Project director at The International Crisis Group, told ABC. “The meeting in Doha was a major setback, because it was an absolute dead end,” he added, referring to the ninth round of talks on the nuclear deal last month. The Biden administration’s special envoy to Tehran admitted on Monday—ahead of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran—that chances of restarting the deal were diminishing “by the day.”



The biggest reason for Biden’s trip to the Middle East was to pressure, or perhaps beg, bin Salman to increase oil production. But OPEC, the oil cartel dominated by Saudi Arabia, has shown little indication that they will or interest in doing so. Seen in one light, the trip was Biden playing his last card. Having failed at everything else, he had no choice but to embrace bin Salman in the hopes that he would, in turn, do Biden a favor.

