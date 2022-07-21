Biden’s Middle East Trip Was Nothing Short of a Disaster

Embracing foreign policy as an attempt to jump-start a presidency mired in domestic discord is practically a cliché at this point—Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump have all done it. For Biden, who spent years chairing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, foreign policy is a source of comfort. In recent months, as his poll numbers have cratered among concerns about inflation, the economy, and his leadership, foreign policy has also been arguably the one bright spot of his presidency: His handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been assertive but not too aggressive; he has managed to, with the help of European allies, support Ukraine and expand NATO without expanding the conflict.



But Biden’s trip to the Middle East was also desperate and built on a gamble. With inflation and high gas prices at home, Biden was making a bet that he could play one of the few cards he had left—welcoming bin Salman back into the international community—in exchange for short- and long-term benefits. It didn’t pay off.



There is an argument that it may yield some productive results in the long run. The biggest accomplishment of the trip—if you can call it that—was the work done to bring Saudi Arabia and Israel closer together. As Politico’s Alexander Ward and Jonathan Lemire wrote, Biden garnered “historic agreements to bring Jerusalem and Riyadh closer together, a crown prince seemingly more open to ending the war in Yemen and a renewed push to solve the intractable conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.” There are a lot of ifs here, however. Israel’s current prime minister, Yair Lapid, is more of a seat-filler; elections will be held soon, and his party may very well lose. Bin Salman may have expressed openness about ending the war in Yemen, but Saudi Arabia is also the primary aggressor of that conflict, and this isn’t exactly the first time it has declared it will end the war.

