MAGA Rep.’s January 6 Commemoration Post Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Representative Mike Collins is completely rewriting the insurrection.
Representative Mike Collins has taken the Republican rewrites of the January 6 riot to new heights.
“On #ThisDayInHistory in 2021, thousands of peaceful grandmothers gathered in Washington, D.C., to take a self-guided, albeit unauthorized, tour of the U.S. Capitol building,” Collins wrote in a particularly stupid post on X Monday.
“Earlier that day, President Trump held a rally, where supporters walked to the Capitol to peacefully protest the certification of the 2020 election. During this time, some individuals entered the Capitol, took photos, and explored the building before leaving,” Collins continued, sanewashing the violent siege that led to the deaths of five people, cost taxpayers more than $2 million, and set off a delayed-released coup that finally came to fruition with Trump’s return to the White House.
The Georgia Republican stayed strapped to the soapbox, lamenting the “peaceful protestors” who’d been tried for their participation in the violent insurrection.
“Since then, hundreds of peaceful protestors have been hunted down, arrested, held in solitary confinement, and treated unjustly. Countless hours and taxpayer dollars have been spent pursuing innocent grandmothers and raiding President Trump’s home, while terrorists and millions of illegal immigrants continue to cross our nation’s borders, causing havoc in our communities,” Collins wrote. “Thankfully, President Trump has announced that, on day one of his presidency, he will grant pardons to nonviolent defendants.”
Collins has a penchant for pathetic posting. In October, he inexplicably posted a highly-edited “Chad”-ified image of JD Vance that slimmed down his jaw and brought his chin to a point implant-like point.
Trump has repeatedly vowed to mass-pardon his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol within his first days in office, a promise that inspired his supporters to try—so far unsuccessfully—to get their sentences delayed until after he officially enters office later this month.