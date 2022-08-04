The Next Big Threat to American Democracy Is Headed to the Supreme Court

Since that ruling seven years ago, the court’s composition has significantly changed. Three of the four dissenting justices—Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas, and Alito—are still on the court. The seat held by the fourth dissenter, Antonin Scalia, is now held by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has himself written opinions that suggest he would favor the theory. And two of the justices in the Arizona majority, Anthony Kennedy and Ginsburg, have been replaced with justices who are slightly and greatly more conservative than they were.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has not yet written on the Elections Clause since joining the court. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh has signaled in recent election cases that he favors reinterpreting it. He joined a concurring opinion by Gorsuch in 2020 that voiced support for the ISL theory in a dispute over Wisconsin’s courts, Covid restrictions, and early voting. “Nothing in our founding document contemplates the kind of judicial intervention that took place here, nor is there precedent for it in 230 years of this Court’s decisions,” Gorsuch claimed. And Kavanaugh parted ways with Alito on blocking the lower court ruling in Moore because he thought it was too close to the primary elections to feasibly redraw any districts, not necessarily because he disagreed with his reading of the Elections Clause.

Why does it matter whether the Elections Clause meant one thing or something else? Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor who specializes in election law, noted in Slate recently that the ISL theory comes in two flavors. Even in its mildest form, he noted, reinterpreting the Elections Clause in this way could make it significantly harder, if not impossible, for state courts to review gerrymandering claims when states redraw legislative maps. Since the Supreme Court closed off the federal courts to partisan-gerrymandering cases in 2020, that would leave Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act as the only feasible mechanism for some types of anti-gerrymandering cases—and the Supreme Court is already hearing a case that could narrow Section 2 next term.