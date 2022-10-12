Haitians Have United Against Foreign Intervention—and One Former U.S. Diplomat Agrees

International interventions in the nation of Haiti have never benefited actual Haitians. Here there has been a long and disgraceful history: from the 1915 invasion and occupation that set a dark precedent of military misadventures to come, to the comparatively more recent United Nations mission that brought cholera to the country in a scandalous chapter that’s returned to the news in recent days. So it’s no surprise that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ plan to send an international military force to Haiti has been met with resistance. The most broad-based coalition of civil organizations and political forces in the country doesn’t want foreign soldiers to come, and a former U.S. ambassador is warning that the move is partly the result of American policy failures, and runs the substantial risk of ending in violent tragedy.

The latest news in this breaking story is that the U.N. Security Council is considering Guterres’s request to send “a specialized armed force” to restore order. The latest nationwide anti-government protests have lasted more than 7 weeks, and gang violence has brought the capital, Port-au-Prince, and its environs to a standstill. The U.N. says it is responding to a request by Haiti’s so-called “government,” headed by an unelected prime minister, Ariel Henry. So far, the U.S. State Department says only that it is “studying” the request, but an informed source says the U.S. is likely deeply involved behind the scenes, and that any such military force would probably have to include some American troops.