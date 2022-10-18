Why “Inflation” Is Really about Housing—and What Democrats Need to Do About It

So as we head into the midterms, Democrats would do well to talk more about housing. After all, median asking rent in America is over $2,000 for the first time in our history—up more than 15 percent since last year. That’s driven, in part, by millions of Americans who’ve been priced out of buying as interest rates skyrocket because of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. The average size of a new mortgage also set a record: $453,000. Those would-be buyers are being forced into an already overheated rental market.

It’s not just that the price of housing is so high. It’s that feeling its pinch is almost inevitable. To appreciate what I mean by this, consider two aspects of inflation that have gotten a lot more attention. Buying a new car (even if it is used) is a lot more expensive today than it was last year. But you don’t have to buy a new car—if it’s too expensive, you can hold out and drive the old one a bit longer. Gas, on the other hand, is a weekly—sometimes even more regular—expense for most Americans. The cost of a full tank is $50, maybe $100 at the high end. That may be annoyingly high, but it’s far from the biggest expense on most household budget sheets. Rent or mortgage payments are. And because rental contracts renew most years—and because more homeowners are choosing adjustable-rate mortgages—housing costs are quite sensitive to inflation-induced price hikes. A look at the most recent consumer price index for September shows that the cost of shelter is among the fastest-growing line item on the American budget.