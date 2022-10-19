Democrats May Have Made the Wrong Bet on Inflation

Bernie Sanders explains to Chuck Todd that Biden isn't responsible for inflation, "Inflation I'm sure you know, Chuck, is an international problem. In Germany it is 10%, U.K. It is 10%, Canada it is 7% inflation globally is caused by the pandemic and the break in supply chains." pic.twitter.com/gAZKV7zriu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2022

Another reason that it would have been a good bet to go after the Republican Party’s bad economic ideas is that we’ve finally gotten around to the part of the election cycle where they’re actually saying them out loud. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has already pledged to take the economy hostage if the GOP retakes the chamber by (once again) touching off a pointless but potentially costly debt ceiling fight. This ties in neatly with the Democrats’ larger argument about the extremism of the Republican Party: This is a party with no real policies, solutions, or political ideas, just an array of increasingly destructive stunts. The Democrats’ best argument remains making the case that they are the party of sensible governance and that it’s too big a risk—in myriad ways—to allow the GOP to unleash chaos.



Over at The American Prospect, Robert Kuttner points to a recent memo from party strategist Mike Lux, laying out a five point plan for the party. Democrats, in his view, should make the case that corporations—Republicans’ best friends—are playing a crucial role in price rises and are doing so to line their own pockets; that the Inflation Reduction Act is reducing health care costs; that Social Security is seeing its biggest increase in nearly half a century; that the Democrats are working to bring back manufacturing jobs as part of the IRA and that will help fix supply chain issues that are leading to inflation; and that Democrats will bring back the child tax credit if they retain their majorities, something that will help struggling families (and something they should have fought harder to retain). These are all sensible ideas that allow Democrats to tout their recent successes without falling into a familiar economic trap: Boasting about an economy that is still leaving tens of millions behind.



Beneath the national lens on the election, in specific races dotted all over the country, many Democrats are making these arguments already. As Semafor’s Dave Weigel noted today on Twitter, these themes are getting put to the test by Democratic candidates: “If Dems lose the House it’ll largely be with the message all the smart people say they should be using.” The effort may be all for naught: Absent some magic shift in economic fortunes, voters are likely to punish the party anyway. But it’s clear that avoiding a conversation about inflation and the economy isn’t working, and it’s better late than never as there are still some important elections ahead.