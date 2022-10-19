Democrats May Have Made the Wrong Bet on Inflation

This puts the Democrats in a tricky position. Their best moments during the campaign cycle have come whenever there was a change of subject: Either other issues would jump to the forefront—abortion or the GOP’s authoritarian drift—or inflationary pressures would finally begin to smooth. That wasn’t an unreasonable bet at the time, but Democrats made a pair of tactical errors. Their initial messaging strategy labeled inflation as “transitory,” which hasn’t borne out despite the fact that many economists agreed with that assessment at one point. The other error was actually naming their big spending bill “the Inflation Reduction Act,” a moniker rooted more in wishcasting than any practical effect that a bill that didn’t really do much to fight inflation would have on the world within several months of its passage. The bill didn’t make matters worse, of course—but it generated some understandable expectations that conditions might more significantly improve.



One reason it was unwise to suggest that their revived Build Back Better Act was actually filled with secret inflation-fighting sauce was that the suggestion that a solution to inflation was in Democrats’ hands foreclosed the possibility of explaining that much of it was actually beyond the control of Congress. Global price rises are, after all, a global phenomenon, brought about in part by supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic and Russia’s flailing invasion of Ukraine. No one is entirely sure what the solution is to a problem with so many intertwined origin stories, beyond a prolonged and strenuous unwinding. Beyond lending a hand to that project to the extent that they are able, there’s little else that the president or congressional Democrats can actually do to make prices just drop. Unfortunately, for Democrats, “I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do about that” is not a winning message—even if Republicans don’t have any good ideas to halt inflation either.



As I argued last month, there was an alternative idea at the ready. Democrats’ best bet was to go all in on hammering Republican economic orthodoxy: Make the case that while the struggle Americans were experiencing was very real, GOP misrule would inevitably make things worse. This is a lower lift than magically waving inflation away, as Republican economic ideas are, at this point, well established: Cut taxes for the rich, and take an ax to social spending. Doing either would make inflation worse, exacerbate economic inequality, and slow recovery. Bernie Sanders laid out this approach in a recent appearance on Meet the Press: