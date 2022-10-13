The January 6 Committee Reminds America That the Midterms Are Still About the MAGA Insurrection

In many ways, Pelosi has been the off-stage star of the hearings. The speaker broke with tradition when Kevin McCarthy tried to fill two of the GOP seats on the committee with right-wing ranters Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. When Pelosi blackballed the two professional disrupters, McCarthy vowed to boycott the committee. The result: Pelosi instead named stalwart anti-Trump Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to the committee.

All the committee’s innovations—ranging from the extensive use of video depositions to the disciplined pace of each session—were only possible because all nine members were united in the quest for truth. Cheney was right when she said in her opening statement, “We recognize that some principles must be beyond politics.” No moment made that clearer than the final moments of Thursday’s session, when each member solemnly affirmed their “aye” vote in favor of issuing the subpoena for the former president’s testimony.

As tempting as it is, it is unfair to compare the January 6 committee to the Senate Watergate hearings. Stretching over 237 hours of televised testimony, the Watergate hearings resembled the soap operas they pre-empted every day on the TV networks. In contrast, the current hearings—with a laudable lack of congressional bloviating—were the equivalent of a 9-episode prestige mini-series airing weekly on HBO.