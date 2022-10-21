The Five Most MAGA-Crazed Republicans Who Might Win Seats in Congress

Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt describes herself as having been the “token conservative” on campus, which may seem like a strange boast for a candidate for Congress until you realize that, at age 25, she only graduated a few years ago. But she’s accomplished a lot since then. She served as assistant press secretary under Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and then as spokeswoman for Elise Stefanik, perhaps the biggest Trump suck-up in the U.S House. Earlier this year, she dispatched another former Trump official, Matt Mowers, in the GOP primary for New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district. She is one of two “Gen Z” candidates to make it to this year’s general election.

Having been a Trump spox, Leavitt has a way with words. On climate change: “The alleged ‘existential threat of climate change’ is a manufactured crisis by the Democrat Party to frighten the American people into supporting the passage of The Green New Deal, which is a socialist takeover of our economy and society.” She has called H.R. 1, the Democrats’ bill to protect and expand voting rights, “a radical, federal steal of our elections.” She believes that abortion should be left up to the states, a national right to carry guns open or concealed, and wants to privatize Social Security and raise the retirement age. She thinks the government should only spend money on two things: national defense and homeland security. Oh, and she wants to abolish the Department of Education.

The latest polling shows Leavitt neck-and-neck with Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas. If she wins, she will be the youngest woman in U.S. history to serve in Congress—a record currently held by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was 29 when she took office.