Mini Timmaraju Takes the Fight for Reproductive Rights on the Campaign Trail

I think the closer you get to the election, the farther you get from Dobbs, it becomes challenging. I also think we have to be really honest about the fact that this is a midterm election and the party in power, the pro-choice Democrats, will be the most vulnerable in a midterm. I think it’s important for all of us to understand the landscape.

But I also think what we’ve seen is record voter registration, both for women and younger people. And I’ve learned the hard way not to rely too much on polls, but to listen to people on the ground. And the hard data that we’re seeing on the ground is record numbers of vote by mail, applications, but registration numbers. We also know polls are measured on likely voters or whatever pollsters concept is of a likely voter. And I’ve hired pollsters and I’ve done polls that have been wildly different month after month. So I don’t think that abortion is losing its salience. I think elections are won on many, many issues. But I’m still extremely optimistic, because this is the first election we’ve had ever since losing a fundamental, constitutional right. We’ve never seen this happen before in the history of the country.

So it’s really hard to predict exactly how the American electorate is going to respond. The best polls are actual real elections. And that’s what we saw in Kansas and in New York and Alaska. Right. None of the polling in those races showed anything like what actually happened. So I have hope in the American people, and you know, I’m doing this road trip and I’m meeting with organizers and activists and members on the ground in the states I’ve been in and the energy is really high. And we’re seeing people turning out to canvass for secretaries of state and attorneys general. It’s not just governors and senators. And that’s also different.

