The Abortion Fight Has Entered a New Phase, and We Need New Tactics

It is obvious that, despite right-wing “save the children” rhetoric, the various forces on the right—the rich who prioritize seizing the wealth of the nation, the religious patriarchs trying to seize our minds, and their proxy elected officials—do not care about “children.” Forcing childbirth as they do guarantees lower levels of education, less economic advancement, and less autonomy and power for the 58 million American women currently of childbearing age and their offspring. But we who believe in women’s autonomy are responding with rhetoric and resistance tactics about abortion that are outdated. Desperation creates an opportunity for bold new approaches to resistance, and allowing for creative exchange of ideas, even outrageous ones, can only help us in the face of emergency. Here are five bold suggestions.



Abortion is a collective experience. In the past, women who had abortions were hung out to dry through the tactic of public confession, in which each person bravely, tearfully, or defiantly stood alone and told her truth. While this was initially effective, pre-Roe, in making women’s experiences visible, decades of repetition have dulled this approach. We have missed the opportunity to convey that along with the one in four American women who have had abortions, the people in their lives and extended communities have also benefited. Abortion is actually a collective experience of autonomy that is good for both individuals and for society. The man involved benefits, the parents of the woman exercising her natural right benefit, her friends benefit, and so do her other children. The collective “we” needs to be brought back into the picture. “We had an abortion” is the appropriate response accompanying an image of the multigenerational, multigender group surrounding each abortion. Especially men. Men who impregnated women who got abortions also had an abortion, and they need to say so. Places where men gather, from sports teams to gay apps to boardrooms, need to become arenas of support for abortion rights by people who have relied on that right. If men had gotten on board for abortion the first time around, women would not be here now.