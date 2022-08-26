The Abortion Fight Has Entered a New Phase, and We Need New Tactics

Celebrity can be our friend. Because today everyone lives in an information silo, it is very hard to get a message out in the way a movement could when there were three TV networks. But there are still some people who have the ear of the public. Sports professionals proved this when they took a stand against racist police violence. Also, while we may have distaste for the shallow constructions of fame, the fact is that actors, pop stars, and other public figures who transcend marketing boxes have the public’s ear. Recently Lizzo spoke out at South by Southwest, calling Texas’s near-total ban on abortion “atrocious.” There needs to be a lot more of that. Especially if the individuals involved are Christian. Celebrities have to pause and shift gears because this is an emergency. As strange as it sounds, the banal falsities of fame must be transformed into statements of personal reality.

The private sector has a role to play. My politics have always envisioned the ultimate diminishment of the power of the private sector, yet the truth is that today it has all the money. The U.S. government is practically the dusty rear sub-basement of global capital. The Supreme Court is rogue and the Democratic Party is only marginally functional. So the private sector must rise to the occasion. MacKenzie Scott and other well-being superdonors are currently limited by contributing only to preexisting organizations. We need new systems—inspired by local initiatives like Texas’s Lilith Fund—with national reach, where any woman who wants an abortion can call a number and secure travel to a haven state, accommodation, and procedure, all for free. The liberal oligarchs have the power and indeed the responsibility to mitigate the contemporary crisis. I know this money was gained by exploiting labor, avoiding taxes, and eliminating competition, but they own the wealth now, and pregnant women need to access it.

Entertainment is part of the problem. Once and for all, the corporate culture of the arts and entertainment sectors must be made accountable. I have been a novelist and playwright for almost 40 years, and I also work in television and film. I can tell you from personal experience that there is very little representation of women in American media, arts, and entertainment that is realistic, authentic, and accurate. Flaubert said, “Madame Bovary, c’est moi,” and he was right. Men have had almost exclusive control of how women are represented since forever, and today women creators and gatekeepers consciously or unconsciously replicate those distortions in order to stay in the game. The obstacle is that in the U.S. we confuse familiarity with quality, and so when writers try to bring in truly complex work from women’s point of view, the newness of the material creates anxieties in producers, publishers, and other gatekeepers, which they may not even understand themselves. Whereas repetition of tried-and-true distortions feels comfortable and “right,” American cultural production has been a big contributor to this current crisis because the truth about women’s lives is simply unrepresentable without enormous financial and social risk. And the loss of abortion rights is one of the most severe consequences.