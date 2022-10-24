Will the Bob Woodward Audiobook Put Trump Back on the Ballot?

It is of course understandable that inflation is people’s top concern. People generally don’t start worrying about abstract things like democracy until it’s too late. And it’s also the case that matters are largely in the hands of the least-informed voters. That is, modern American elections see roughly 47 percent of the electorate locked in on both sides, which leaves the 6 percent in the middle, who still genuinely do swing from one party to the other, in charge. As any pollster will tell you, these tend to be lower-information voters, because their political commitments are fewer and less intensely held. So the outcomes of our elections—which means, now, the fate of our republic—is in the hands of voters who care a lot about the price of gas but don’t give much thought to whether democracy survives these next two elections.

Maybe there’s nothing Democrats could do about this. Maybe if prices are up 8 percent, there’s no argument the incumbent party can make that will win the votes of 51 percent of that middle 6 percent. Maybe the Republicans are going to take the House, and we’re just going to have to let them conduct their investigations and hold their impeachment hearings, and we’ll hope they overreach and inflation recedes and a recession if there is one is short and well-timed from the Democratic point of view, and the voters turn around and reject the Republicans in 2024. This is far from being a crazy scenario, by the way. Overreach, at least, is virtually certain.

In the meantime, whether it’s politically efficacious or not, Democrats should not stop warning about the threat to democracy. It’s very real, and it’s something virtually all of them care deeply about. One problem with Democratic messaging over these recent years can be summed up like this: They pay attention to the polls, but they don’t try to change the polls. It just feels like they read polling results, accept them at face value, and say to themselves, Oh, that doesn’t poll well, we’d better drop it.