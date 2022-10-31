Celebrate Lula’s Win Now, Because the Future Looks Pretty Rough

Unsurprisingly, the Latin American left is ecstatic. Argentina’s Alberto Fernández wrote on his Twitter feed: “Congratulations Lula! Your victory opens up a new era in the history of Latin America … a time of hope that starts right now.” Even before Lula had been declared the winner, Gustavo Petro, the former guerrilla and a committed leftist who won the presidency of Colombia last June, was tweeting “Viva Lula,” while his vice president, Francia Márquez, tweeted that Colombia and Brazil under Lula’s leadership would combine to “restore peace dignity and peace to Our America [a catchphrase of the contemporary Latin American left].” For his part, Cuba’s dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote, “Cuba congratulates you, dear comrade…Lula returns, the Labor Party of Brazil returns, social justice will return.” He promised Lula that his government could “always count on Cuba.” And not to be outdone, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, declared that with the return of Lula to office, there would be “equality and humanism” in Brazil.

They are entitled to their moment of relieved excitement. But the idea that Lula’s victory is ideologically akin to that of Petro’s, or that, as Ricardo Monreal, the majority leader of the Mexican Senate put it excitedly in a tweet, Lula will “direct his country [back] towards the left,” is entirely far-fetched. For in reality, there are very few signs that we will see a return of leftist dominance to Brazilian politics. During the campaign, Lula emphasized over and over again that his government would not just be a government of the PT.

And for him to succeed, Lula will have to make sure this really will be the case. Lula’s own popularity—that is, the establishment, coalition-building Lula of today, not the left-wing firebrand he once was and the Latin American left hopes he still is—is quite high across a wide swathe of Brazilian opinion. But outside of its strongholds in the states of the poor northeast of Brazil, the PT is extremely unpopular, even among many who voted for Lula. They may view his prosecution by Sergio Moro as persecution and his imprisonment as a rank injustice purely motivated by the Bolsonarist right’s desire to extinguish his political career, but they also firmly believe that the PT itself was extremely corrupt under Lula and Dilma and remains so today.