Celebrate Lula’s Win Now, Because the Future Looks Pretty Rough

Nevertheless, it was widely assumed that Lula would gain votes in the second round thanks to the support that he received almost immediately after the first round from two longtime rivals: the third-place finisher, Simone Tebet of the centrist Democratic Movement Party, the MDB, who had gotten 4.16 percent of the vote, and the fourth-place finisher, Ciro Gomes of the center-left Democratic Labor Party, the PDT, a onetime minister in Lula’s government, who had received 3 percent. Their backing, observers believed, would lead many of the 8.1 million Brazilians who had voted for them to support Lula the second time around. It was also assumed that of the 38 million voters who had abstained or spoiled their ballots in the first round, more who participated in round two would vote for Lula than for Bolsonaro.

Instead, it was Bolsonaro who grew stronger, and Lula won 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent, and by only two million votes—that is to say, with less than half the number that had separated him from Bolsonaro in the first round. This is not to downplay Lula’s personal victory, for his truly phoenix-like return from what seemed like political death and personal disgrace. Having been president between 2003 and 2010, and then having remained the dominant figure in his Workers’ Party, the PT, during the presidency of his chosen successor and former chief of staff, Dilma Rousseff, before her constitutionally highly dubious impeachment and removal from office by the Brazilian Congress in 2017, Lula was himself given a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for corruption. He served almost two years before being freed provisionally by Brazil’s Supreme Court in 2019, and his conviction was nullified in 2021.

On the Brazilian left, what happened to Dilma is all but universally viewed as a slow motion right-wing coup. This may be overstating things in the sense that one can also view Dilma’s ouster as a power play pure and simple by her vice president, Michel Temer, to take her place, as he indeed did. Nevertheless, the destitution of Dilma and the jailing of Lula, who had planned to run for the presidency in 2018 but was barred from doing so, opened the way for Bolsonaro’s victory in the presidential elections that year. But today, it is Lula who has vanquished his enemies. The sole bitter note is that Sergio Moro, Bolsonaro’s former minister of justice and the man who, as a prosecutor, secured Lula’s conviction and was, in a sense, his Jean Valjean, just won election to the Brazilian Senate.