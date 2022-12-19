Mr. Frost Goes to Washington—and Tries to Find an Apartment

“My generation already is going to own the least amount of assets of any generation if the trends continue. On top of that, now we’ve been pushed into the renters’ world, and now it’s becoming harder and harder to even rent,” said Frost, who will earn a $174,000 annual salary as a House member when the new Congress begins on January 3.

“I was denied within an hour and a half,” he continued about his rejected apartment application in D.C. “There wasn’t a human that looked at my application. My numbers were run through a machine, and the machine said ‘denied,’ and when I called the leasing office … they say there’s nothing they can do even though I’m about to be in Congress.”

In Orlando, Frost rents from a local landlord. “I was able to sit down with the person and talk with her and suss it out,” he said about finding housing on the campaign trail. “We blew through hundreds of dollars of application fees on these bigger companies that are not even based in Orlando. A lot of these companies view application fees as a revenue source.… That should be illegal.”